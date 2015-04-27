UPDATE 2-U.S. resumes probe on sugar imports from Mexico -notice

(Adds comment from Commerce Department spokeswoman)
NEW YORK, April 27 The U.S. Department of
Commerce is resuming anti-dumping, countervailing investigations
on sugar imports from Mexico in response to requests to continue
the probe, according to a notice published on its website on
Monday.
The department will continue the investigations after
receiving timely responses to do so, the notice said.
The Commerce Department suspended the investigations in
December after signing a deal with Mexico that established floor
prices and a quota for imports. However, two U.S. cane refiners
requested that the department reopen the probe.
The deal suspended prohibitive duties on imports of sugar
from Mexico that the department levied last year in preliminary
determinations during the probe.
Those anti-dumping and countervailing duties will not resume
as the department continues the investigations, a Commerce
spokeswoman said.
The refiners, Louis Dreyfus Commodities BV's
Imperial Sugar Co and AmCane Sugar LLC separately launched the
appeals process on Friday after the U.S. International Trade
Commission approved the December deal, which they say will hurt
their businesses.
The United States and Mexico have been embroiled in a
year-long dispute over low-priced imports that U.S. sugar
farmers and companies said were flooding the market.
The Commerce Department said it plans to make a final
determination on its investigations within 135 days.
