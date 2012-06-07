UPDATE 1-New York City official defends "supersize" drink ban

* Says limiting drink size sends a message
* Ban won't limit freedom to drink sugary products-official
* Beverage companies' cooperation sought
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, June 7 New York City's top health
official on Thursday shot back at critics who have blasted the
city's plan to limit the sale of oversized sugary drinks such as
soda, calling beverage industry opposition ridiculous.
The proposed ban, which caps most sugar-sweetened beverages
at 16 ounces and carries a $200 fine for vendors that do not
comply, met immediate backlash from beverage companies and
others who argue it is government overreach, but was lauded by
public health experts.
"It's not saying 'no' to people. It's saying, 'Are you sure?
Do you really want that?'" Thomas Farley, New York City's health
commissioner, said. "It's sending people a message while giving
people the freedom to drink as much as they want."
Speaking at an anti-soda conference in Washington, Farley
said that drink makers are following the same play-book as
tobacco companies that push back against government action aimed
at protecting consumers from harmful products.
Coca-Cola Co and McDonald's Corp along with
beverage industry groups have said consumers should be able to
make their own drink choices and that sodas are not to blame for
the nation's soaring obesity rates.
The industry has launched a wave of ads attacking New York
City's plan, which New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg
announced last week.
Sugary drink consumption may just be a part of the U.S.
obesity epidemic, but the products are the largest single source
of sugar in the diet and have a major impact on health, Farley
said. Reducing obesity by just 10 percent in New York City would
save about 500 lives a year, he added.
"It's ridiculous to say we shouldn't try something that's
only going to solve a portion of the problem," he said at the
event, which was sponsored by the Center for Science in the
Public Interest, a group that has long advocated against junk
food.
American Beverage Association spokeswoman Karen Hanretty, in
a statement, defended the group's response and said Bloomberg's
proposal "has gone too far with a proposal that will do nothing
to reduce the serious problem of obesity in America."
The city's cup size ban will be submitted June 12 to the New
York City Board of Health, which will then vote on it after a
three-month comment period. If approved by the board, the ban
would take effect early next year.
The beverage industry is expected to spend massive amounts
of money to fight it. Legal analysts have said drink makers face
an uphill battle in the courts if they opt for legal challenges
to block the effort.
Public health experts have embraced Bloomberg's plan and see
it as an approach that could be applied in communities across
the country.
Kelly Brownell, director of the Rudd Center for Food Policy
and Obesity at Yale University, said targeting sugar sweetened
beverages makes sense because they offer empty calories with no
nutritional value.
Another city's mayor, Michael Nutter of Philadelphia, told
the conference that he has seen some progress from drink makers
selling smaller sizes and low-calorie or no-calorie products,
but that so far they are not owning up to their role in the
nation's weight struggle.
"The industry needs to at least acknowledge that they are
part of the problem," he said.