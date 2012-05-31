Coke fires back at proposed NYC big soda ban

* Coke says consumers already see calorie counts
* Observers say impact from proposal will take years to know
* Coke, PepsiCo shares down slightly
NEW YORK, May 31 Coca-Cola Co fired back
at the Bloomberg administration on Thursday, saying its proposed
ban of large-sized soft drinks insulted New Yorkers.
"New Yorkers expect and deserve better than this. They can
make their own choices about the beverages they purchase,"
Coca-Cola said in a statement.
The world's largest soft-drink maker, which would also be
disproportionately affected by such a ban, pointed out that it
already includes calorie counts on the front of its bottles and
cans in New York and that restaurants already post the calorie
content of all their offerings and portion sizes, including soft
drinks.
The statement from Coke comes a day after New York City
Mayor Michael Bloomberg said he was proposing an amendment to
the city's health code to prohibit food service outlets from
selling sugary soft drinks larger than 16 ounces.
The ban would apply to restaurants, mobile food carts, delis
and concessions at movie theaters, stadiums or arenas, where
sales of fountain drinks are common. It would not apply to
convenience stores, grocery stores or drug stores, which mostly
sell beverages in bottles and cans.
PepsiCo declined to comment, referring questions to the New
York City Beverage Association.
Coke dominates the nation's soda fountains with a 70 percent
share of the market, according to Beverage Digest, followed by
PepsiCo Inc with 19 percent and Dr Pepper Snapple Group
Inc with 11 percent.
Fountain business accounts for about 24 percent of the 9.3
billion cases of soda sold a year, Beverage Digest said. The
total market is worth about $75.7 billion.
Beverage Digest publisher John Sicher called the proposal
misguided. He said its impact on the beverage industry will not
be known for several years.
"I think that it would have some impact, but how much, we're
really not going to know until we can gauge the impact in New
York and see whether it spreads."
The proposal will be submitted to the New York City Board of
Health on June 12. The board will go through a three-month
comment period and vote on the proposal.