UPDATE 3-Former NY Times executive Arthur Sulzberger dies at 86

By Jennifer Saba
NEW YORK, Sept 29 Former New York Times
publisher Arthur Ochs Sulzberger, who led the company for 34
years in a period of growth that made it a multibillion-dollar
media enterprise, died on Saturday at the age of 86, the
newspaper said.
Sulzberger, whose family bought the Times in 1896,
died at his home in Southampton, New York, after a lengthy
illness, his family said.
Sulzberger, known by his childhood nickname Punch, became
publisher of the Times in 1963 and it won 31 Pulitzer Prizes
under his leadership. He turned over the publishing job to his
son, Arthur Sulzberger Jr., in 1992 and gave him the chairman's
position in 1997.
"Punch, beloved by his colleagues, was one of our industry's
most admired executives," Sulzberger Jr. said in a statement.
While he has not been active in the company for more than a
decade, the elder Sulzberger's stamp on one of the world's most
influential newspapers is still in place.
He helped the company achieve financial stability, started
nationwide distribution, added sections that are now staples in
newspapers across the country and took it public in 1969 using a
duel class structure in which the family controls around 90
percent of Class B shares.
Sulzberger's grandfather Adolph S. Ochs purchased the Times
in 1896 and the Ochs-Sulzbergers are one of a small group of
families in the United States still serving as stewards of
newspapers and media empires.
Storied newspaper names like the Pulitzers, Chandlers and
Bancrofts have since exited an industry racked with challenges.
Newspapers are suffering from a drastic decline in
advertising revenue and a loss of readership as people turn
online and to digital products to get their news.
The passing of Sulzberger comes at a time of uncertainty for
the Times. It has been selling off many of its properties and
has not paid a dividend in several years. Its share price also
has been slumping.
Under Sulzberger's stewardship, the New York Times became a
sprawling media conglomerate with newspapers throughout the
United States, magazines, television, radio and online
properties.
"He was a great champion of the newsroom," said Joseph
Lelyveld, executive editor of the Times from 1994-2001.
"I think the editors who had the good luck to serve him
always knew on a key issue they could count on his backing if
they truly believed it was a matter of great importance to the
independence of the paper."
PRESS FREEDOM ISSUES
The Times won two important freedom-of-the-press fights
during Sulzberger's tenure.
In 1971, the Times published the Pentagon Papers, a highly
classified government history on the Vietnam War that
embarrassed the administration of President Richard Nixon, which
demanded the Times stop publication of the series on grounds of
national security.
The Times, citing the First Amendment, refused and the U.S.
Supreme Court ruled in the newspaper's favor.
"He was a mythic figure in our house - the man who defied
the orders of the White House and the threat of jail to publish
the Pentagon Papers," said Andrew Rosenthal, the Times'
editorial page editor and son of former Times editor Abe
Rosenthal.
The high court also sided with the newspaper in the Times v.
Sullivan, a case that began before Sulzberger took over but was
settled in 1964 when he was publisher. The ruling established
standards for malice that must be proved in libel cases.
"Punch, the old Marine captain who never backed down from a
fight, was an absolutely fierce defender of the freedom of the
press," Sulzberger Jr. said.
In a statement from the White House, President Barack Obama
said: "Over the course of more than 30 years, Arthur helped
transform the New York Times and secure its status as one of the
most successful and respected newspapers in the world."
Sulzberger was born in 1926, the youngest of four children
of Arthur Hays Sulzberger and Iphigene Ochs Sulzberger. It was
his father who coined his nickname "Punch" when he created an
illustrated book involving Arthur's sister Judith.
According to the Times, his father described Arthur as
having "come to play the Punch to Judy's endless show,"
referring to the centuries-old popular British puppet show
"Punch and Judy."
Sulzberger spent nearly his entire professional life at the
Times - he worked briefly for the Milwaukee Journal and served
in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War Two and the Korean
War. He started as a city staff reporter at the Times, working
to become a foreign correspondent in the paper's Paris, Rome and
London bureaus.
Despite his pedigree, his appointment to lead the company
was not an obvious one, according to Gay Talese's "The Kingdom
and the Power." The Times was running under the leadership of
Sulzberger's brother-in-law Orvil Dryfoos, who was expected to
run the paper through the 1970s.
But Dryfoos' sudden death left a vacuum at the top.
Initial concerns about Sulzberger's lack of executive
experience were quickly set aside: He became the newspaper's
youngest leader in its history when he was named publisher at
the age of 37.