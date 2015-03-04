Second Los Angeles hospital identifies 'superbug' infections

LOS ANGELES, March 4 Four patients at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles were infected with a drug-resistant "superbug" bacteria during endoscopic procedures that may have exposed 64 others since last August, the hospital said on Wednesday.
The notice came less than two weeks after another major hospital in Los Angeles, the UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center, reported that 179 patients may have been exposed to the same carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae, or CRE, and that seven were confirmed to have been infected.
All 68 patients involved at Cedars-Sinai had undergone endoscopy procedures performed with a single duodenoscope, an instrument linked to CRE transmissions around the country. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Eric Walsh)
更多 瑞士市场报道
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on on Jan 23
ZURICH, Jan 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
SGS says 2016 profit 543 mln Sfr, announces 250 mln Sfr share buyback
ZURICH, Jan 23 Testing and inspection firm SGS on Monday posted an unexpected fall in full-year net profit and said it is on course to meet revenue growth projected in the company's 2020 strategic plan.