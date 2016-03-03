CORRECTED-Kroger, Costco shares slump after store sales miss expectations

(Corrects to show that Kroger profit did not miss Wall Street view, first paragraph)

LOS ANGELES, March 3 Kroger Co and Costco Wholesale Corp both turned in softer-than-expected sales at established stores, stoking worries about deflation and U.S. consumer spending.

Kroger, which attributed some of the weakness to unseasonably warm weather, warned that same-store sales growth would cool this fiscal year because of lower inflation, sending shares down 9 percent to $36.99 in midday trading.

The largest grocery operator in the United States said identical supermarket sales, excluding fuel, rose 3.7 percent in the quarter - less than the 4.5 percent rise analysts expected, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Kroger forecast identical supermarket sales growth of 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent for the year ending January 2017, down from 5 percent growth for year earlier.

Kroger, owner of the Ralphs, Smith's and Food 4 Less grocery chains, and other grocery sellers often benefit when severe winter weather drives shoppers to stock up on food and other necessities. The timing of this year's Super Bowl also hit sales, executives said.

Net income attributable to Kroger was $559 million, or 57 cents per share. Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 54 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Costco said its same-store sales growth was hurt by lower traffic in January and a strong dollar. Shares in Costco were down 2.1 percent at $149.65.

Excluding fuel and foreign exchange impact, same store sales rose 5 percent, below the 5.4 percent growth expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

The average value of the dollar against a basket of currencies was 8.2 percent higher in Costco's second quarter compared with the same quarter last year. The company gets about 27 percent of its revenue from outside the United States.

"Costco's traffic trend has turned more volatile in recent months, especially since the first gas price-induced step up that started in August 2014 and a subsequent step down. In addition, Costco has faced incremental deflation," JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers wrote in a pre-earnings note.

Net income attributable to Costco fell to $546 million, or $1.24 per share, missing analysts' call or a profit of $1.28 per share.

Sales at rival Wal-Mart Stores Inc missed market expectations last month, hurt by a strong dollar, declining prices for grocery products and sluggish apparel demand. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Grant McCool)