UPDATE 1-Kroger, Costco miss sales targets, consumers seen cautious

(Adds executive and analyst comment)

By Lisa Baertlein and Sruthi Ramakrishnan

March 3 Kroger Co and Costco Wholesale Corp both turned in softer-than-expected sales at established stores on Thursday, stoking worries about deflation and U.S. consumer spending.

Kroger, which attributed some of the weakness to unusually mild winter weather, warned that lower inflation would cool same-store sales growth this year, sending shares down 7.9 percent to $37.46 in afternoon trading. The timing of this year's Super Bowl also hit sales, executives said.

While shoppers have more disposable income as a result of significantly lower fuel prices, "economic uncertainty remains, which typically causes people to cut back on discretionary spending," Kroger Chief Executive Rodney McMullen said on a conference call with analysts.

The largest supermarket operator in the United States said sales at established stores, referred to as same-store sales, rose 3.7 percent in the quarter, excluding fuel, missing the 4.5 percent rise analysts expected, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Kroger, owner of the Ralphs, Smith's and Food 4 Less stores, forecast same-store sales growth of 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent for the year ending January 2017, down from 5 percent growth for year earlier.

Costco said its same-store sales growth was hurt by lower traffic in January and a strong dollar that dented overseas spending on big-ticket items. Shares in Costco were down 2.1 percent at $149.65.

Excluding fuel and foreign exchange impact, same-store sales at Costco rose 5 percent, below the 5.4 percent growth expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

February traffic was up just over 3.5 percent, while the average transaction fell about 3.75 percent, Costco executives said on a call with analysts.

Kroger Chief Financial Officer Mike Schlotman conceded that volatile prices for staples such as meat, milk and produce are giving certainty-seeking investors heartburn. Still, he warned against concluding that "less inflation is fundamentally a bad thing."

For example, he said, same-store sales in Kroger's meat department were down 5 percent in the latest quarter. But steep price declines lured back shoppers who had been suffering from sticker shock and the resulting increase in tonnage contributed to Kroger margins.

"The price of meat went down and the volume went a up lot, which is a sign of a solid, normal consumer environment," said BB&T Capital Markets analyst Andrew Wolf.

The average value of the dollar against a basket of currencies was 8.2 percent higher in Costco's second quarter compared with the same quarter last year. The company gets about 27 percent of its revenue from outside the United States.

Sales at rival Wal-Mart Stores Inc missed market expectations last month, hurt by a strong dollar, declining prices for grocery products and sluggish apparel demand. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Peter Henderson and Grant McCool)