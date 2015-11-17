UPDATE 4-U.S. files criminal charges, lawsuits against sellers of Jack3d, other supplements

(Adds sales data, quote, background on supplements)
By Diane Bartz
Nov 17 USPlabs, which sold the best-selling
workout supplement Jack3d, and six of its executives face
criminal charges for the unlawful sale of nutritional
supplements, the U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday in
announcing a larger probe by federal agencies aimed at stemming
the sale of unproven products.
The indictment says that USPlabs LLC used a synthetic
stimulant made in China to make Jack3d and OxyElite Pro but told
retailers that the supplements were manufactured from plant
extracts. The supplements had $400 million in sales between 2008
and 2013, according to the indictment.
"From California to Maine, consumers ingest pills, powders
and liquids every day, not knowing whether they are wasting
money or whether they may end up harming, rather than helping,
themselves. Unfortunately, many of these products are not what
they purport to be or cannot do what the distributors claim they
can do," said Benjamin C. Mizer, Principal Deputy Assistant
Attorney General.
Six executives with USPlabs and S.K. Laboratories, which
actually manufactured the supplements for USPlabs, face criminal
charges. Four were arrested on Tuesday and two were expected to
surrender, the Justice Department said.
The indictment also said that there were a rash of liver
injuries associated with the product OxyElite Pro Advanced
Formula in late 2013, and several users needed liver
transplants.
USPlabs, when told of this, informed the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration that it would stop marketing the supplement but
instead tried to sell off inventories as quickly as possible
even as executives ordered that two offending substances be
removed from the formula, the indictment said.
USPlabs, which is based in Dallas, did not respond to
requests for comment.
Earlier, news of the department's impending press conference
rocked share prices of GNC Holdings Inc, Vitamin Shoppe
and Herbalife Ltd. The companies were not named
in the announcement and all recovered to close down
slightly.
The department also said that it filed civil cases against
five companies in the past week, alleging the improper sale of a
range of supplements. The companies included Clifford Woods,
which sold Taheebo Life Tea and Life Glow Plus; Viruxo, which
sold a product of the same name to treat herpes; and Optimum
Health, which sold DMSO Cream for a variety of conditions.
The Federal Trade Commission filed lawsuits against Sunrise
Nutraceuticals LLC, Health Nutrition Products and NPB
Advertising Inc, alleging that they sold or advertised deceptive
or unproven workout or weight loss supplements.
