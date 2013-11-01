Snowden tells Germany he hopes US will stop "harmful behaviour"

BRIEF-Lockheed Martin has licensed Dermoskeleton from B-Temia Inc
* Lockheed Martin Corp - has licensed bionic augmentation technology Dermoskeleton from B-Temia Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN Nov 1 Edward Snowden has told the German government in a letter he believes support from around the world will persuade Washington to stop what he called "harmful behaviour" in trying to prevent him from revealing secret surveillance by the U.S. government.
"Speaking the truth is not a crime," read the letter from the former U.S. spy agency contractor, who has taken refuge in Russia. He gave the letter to German lawmaker Hans-Christian Stroebele, who presented it to the media in Berlin on Friday.
"I am confident that with the support of the international community, the government of the United States will abandon this harmful behaviour," wrote Snowden in the letter to Chancellor Angela Merkel, the German parliament and federal prosecutors.
* Instagram says launching new Direct to make it easy to turn conversations into a visual conversation with photos and videos
SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazil's agricultural statistics agency Conab on Tuesday raised for the fourth time this year its estimate for the country's 2016/17 soybean crop, now seen at 110.2 million tonnes, a 2.4 percent increase from March's forecast.