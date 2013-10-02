版本:
U.S. opposes tech companies' request to reveal spying demands

WASHINGTON Oct 2 The U.S. Justice Department has told a secret surveillance court that it opposes a request from technology companies to reveal more about the demands they receive for user information, according to court papers released on Wednesday.

Negotiations between the federal government and companies such as Google Inc have gone on for months, and while U.S. spy agencies said they plan to be more transparent, they have opposed company requests to disclose more detailed data.

The court papers were filed in the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, a body originally created to curb intelligence abuses.
