Verizon exec says tech firms 'grandstanding' over NSA -report

NEW YORK, Sept 18 A senior executive for Verizon
Communications Inc has accused U.S. technology companies
of "grandstanding" in public comments about their forced
cooperation with U.S. spy agencies, according to a report by
technology news website ZDNet.com.
Verizon declined to comment on the report, which was
published on Tuesday. ZDNet cited comments made by John
Stratton, the head of Verizon's enterprise business, during a
business trip to Tokyo.
Companies including Google Inc, Microsoft Corp
and Yahoo Inc have been pushing for authority
to disclose more about their dealings with the U.S. National
Security Agency after former NSA contractor Edward Snowden
revealed sweeping domestic classified surveillance operations
earlier this year.
According to ZDNet, Stratton said he appreciates that it is
important for the technology firms to "grandstand a bit, and
wave their arms and protest loudly so as not to offend the
sensibility of their customers."
But Stratton suggested that national security was more
important than other concerns, according to the report.
LinkedIn Corp, the social networking site for
professionals, on Tuesday joined other Silicon Valley companies,
which have asked the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to
grant permission to publish aggregate data about
national-security requests, including those made through FISA
court orders. ()
Among the documents leaked by Snowden are some showing that
the NSA obtained massive quantities of data about phone calls
placed over Verizon's network.
Stratton said his company is obliged to cooperate with the
laws in countries where it operates, according to ZDNet.
"There is another question that needs to be kept in the
balance, which is a question of civil liberty and the rights of
the individual citizen in the context of that broader set of
protections that the government seeks to create in its society,"
he said.
The report cited Stratton as saying it was up to the public
to address that issue, not executives with telecom or technology
firms.