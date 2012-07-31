Back to the futures: ICE swap switch offers boon to big traders

* ICE to move all cleared over-the-counter energy products
to futures
* Could avoid large traders being designated as swap dealers
* ICE move could be attempt to compete with NYMEX for deals
By Chris Baltimore and David Sheppard
HOUSTON/NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) -
I ntercontinentalExchange Inc's plan to switch all of its
cleared over-the-counter (OTC) energy products to futures
contracts could be a boon to large merchants looking to reduce
their exposure to potentially costly new rules.
The move, announced by ICE on Monday, will see the exchange
switch the designation of all of its cleared OTC swaps for
crude, refined products, natural gas, electric power and natural
gas liquids to futures contracts in January 2013.
Large traders said the move would be beneficial as they look
to reduce their exposure to looming new rules imposed on the
$650 trillion swap market by the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law.
The move may also make sense now that swap deals will count
toward new federal "position limits," which will set a maximum
number of contracts that any one trader can hold.
"The key detriment to swaps versus futures in the past was
position limits," said a senior regulatory official with a major
energy merchant, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"Now that they're on a level playing field there's no reason
not to be a futures contract."
In the past, position limits were set by the exchanges and
applied only to futures, allowing traders to amass much larger
positions in the opaque swaps arena.
ICE's largest customers could also avoid being defined as
swap dealers or major swap participants, a designation that
brings new costly regulatory burdens, said Craig Pirrong, a
finance professor at the University of Houston, who is a futures
market expert.
"Why not?" said Pirrong, who has dubbed the rules as
"Franken-Dodd" due to their complexity and occasional unintended
consequences.
"You can do the same thing and change the name and you are
under a totally different regulatory regime."
Futures dealing does not carry the same burdensome reporting
requirements as similar cleared OTC swaps deals.
Prior to the planned January change, trading ICE swap
contracts could count against a "de minimis swap" dealer
exemption, while futures contracts do not.
Chuck Vice, ICE president and chief operating officer, said
in a statement on Monday that the new swap rules would "increase
the cost and complexity for swaps market participants ...
relative to that of futures market participants."
NO REASON NOT TO BE FUTURES
Energy swaps trading has surged over the past decade, both
because of the lower regulatory burden and lesser margin
requirements compared to futures.
But the Dodd-Frank reforms have changed that, bringing
oversight to the $650 trillion over-the-counter swaps market and
increasing both the compliance and capital burden on companies.
Commissioner Bart Chilton at the CFTC said his agency will
address any potential for regulatory arbitrage through its
ongoing rule-making process.
"I don't believe their (ICE) move is an effort to get out of
regulation," Chilton said. "The simple fact is this: we haven't
completed the rules, so we will certainly be aware of what we
are doing and all the myriad complexities."
The ICE move could also be an attempt to compete with the
CME Group, owner and operator of the New York Mercantile
Exchange (NYMEX), which already offers a clearing mechanism to
replace swaps with futures.
"Trading OTC swaps on NYMEX's ClearPort platform, you
already have the option of switching them to futures," said one
New Jersey based options broker.
Some market players urged caution, however, saying that
switching longer term swaps to futures is not always
straightforward.
"You can't just flip the switch overnight and say 'Okay, now
all these things are now futures,'" said Mike Corley, president
of Mercatus Energy Advisors, a Houston-based consultancy that
advises companies on fuel hedging.
"From a risk management standpoint, moving all these
products and exposures that have historically been over the
counter onto an exchange overnight is not an easy task," Corley
said.