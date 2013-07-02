Virus deadly to piglets spreads to North Carolina's hog farms

| CHICAGO, July 2
CHICAGO, July 2 A swine virus deadly to piglets
has been discovered on two hog farms in North Carolina, an
official in the No. 2 hog-producing U.S. state said on Tuesday.
Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv) was found at a sow
farm, where piglets are born, and at a finishing farm where hogs
are fattened up for slaughter, said Dr. Tom Ray, director of
Livestock Health Programs for the North Carolina Department of
Agriculture and Consumer Services.
State and federal veterinarian diagnostic lab researchers
confirmed the positive tests last week, Ray told Reuters.
Presence of the virus in North Carolina has U.S.
investigators concerned about its reach and the difficulty of
containing or eliminating it. The vulnerability of baby piglets
makes the virus especially troubling for North Carolina, with
its heavy concentration of massive sow farms.
Iowa, the largest U.S. producer of swine, has twice as many
hogs as North Carolina. But the number of piglets born in North
Carolina nearly equaled that of Iowa last year, thanks to these
farms that churn out millions of baby pigs annually, said
independent livestock market analyst Bob Brown in Edmond, Ok.
While the virus has not tended to kill older pigs, mortality
among pigs four weeks old or younger has commonly been at least
50 percent, and as high at 100 percent, say veterinarians and
scientists studying the U.S. outbreak.
"There's tremendous concern anytime you have a disease
that's contagious like this. You have your life, livelihood and
family tied up into your operation and anything that is going to
threaten that security is of great concern," Ray said.
The virus does not pose any health risk to humans or other
animals, and federal officials said meat from PEDv-infected pigs
is safe to eat.
Experts do not know how the virus arrived in the United
States or how many U.S. animals have died in the PEDv outbreak.
Farmers and hog processors have bolstered biosecurity
measures in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.
North Carolina is a production hub for Smithfield Foods Inc
, whose Murphy-Brown LLC unit has 250 company-owned farms
and roughly 1,200 contract producer farms in North Carolina,
Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia. Smithfield's also has
pork processing plants in the state, including the world's
largest pork-processing plant in Tar Heel, North Carolina.
None of Smithfield's sow farms has tested positive for PEDv,
said company spokeswoman Keira Lombardo. But the company has
rolled out "a comprehensive series of procedures" to try to keep
the virus out of its operations, "including ensuring that
biosecurity procedures are fully compliant and are being
effectively monitored, adjusting feed delivery procedures and
monitoring industry incidences of PEDv, especially in close
proximity to our sow farms."
As of June 22, the virus had spread to 14 states, and at
least 265 cases have tested positive, according to data compiled
by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Independent livestock market analyst Bob Brown in Edmond,
Oklahoma, said the number of confirmed PEDv cases is relatively
small in a country with more than 68,000 U.S. hog operations.
The genetic structure of the strain of the virus found at
U.S. hog farms and slaughterhouses is 99.4 percent similar to
the PEDv that hit China's herds last year, researchers say.
After it was first diagnosed in China in 2010, PEDv overran
southern China and killed more than 1 million piglets, according
to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Emerging
Infectious Diseases Journal.