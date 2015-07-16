Three more Swiss banks settle with United States over tax probes

WASHINGTON, July 16 Three more Swiss banks will
pay penalties to the United States as part of deals that mean
they will not face criminal charges for helping Americans avoid
taxes.
Mercantil Bank (Schweiz) AG will pay $1.172 million, Banque
Cantonale Neuchâteloise will pay $1.123 million and
Nidwaldner Kantonalbank will pay $856,000, the U.S. Justice
Department said on Thursday.
This brings to 20 the number of Swiss banks that have
reached settlements with the Justice Department under a
voluntary program set up in 2013 through which 100 eligible
Swiss banks reported suspected tax evasion in U.S-related
accounts. The United States aims to reach deals with them all by
the end of 2015.
