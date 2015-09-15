Swiss bank La Roche settles with U.S. authorities over tax offenses

BlackRock says hired former UK finance minister Osborne as adviser
Jan 20 BlackRock Inc on Friday said it is appointing former British finance minister George Osborne as a senior adviser to its Investment Institute.
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 Basel-based bank La Roche, which was sold to Swiss lender Raiffeisen's subsidiary Notenstein Private Bank earlier this year, will pay a fine of nearly $9.3 million for helping Americans avoid taxes, U.S. authorities said on Tuesday.
The non-prosecution agreement means it will not face criminal charges under a U.S. Justice Department voluntary program to report suspected tax evasion in U.S.-related accounts.
Thirty-five Swiss banks have reached deals with the department under the program.
La Roche, which was founded in 1787 and is among the oldest banks in Switzerland, was bought by Notenstein in February.
At the time, the two banks said all business activities and staff at La Roche would gradually be moved to Notenstein within six months, except for clients with any connection to the United States.
The United States aims to reach similar accords with all 100 eligible Swiss banks by year's end. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Eric Walsh)
LIMA, Jan 20 An Odebrecht-led pipeline consortium in Peru announced that it will not be able to meet a key financing deadline on Monday and is waiting for the government for notification that it will terminate its $5 billion contract, the company said in a statement Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 (IFR) - Argentina launched a US$7bn two-part bond on Thursday, covering its planned dollar issuance for the year in one fell swoop on the back of more than US$21bn of orders.