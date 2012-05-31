UPDATE 1-US prosecutor in Swiss tax probe to exit

* Kevin Downing to become partner in law firm
* Resignation not expected to slow Swiss bank probe
By Lynnley Browning
May 31 The U.S. prosecutor most responsible for
piercing the veil of Swiss bank secrecy has resigned, but tax
experts said his exit was unlikely to slow Justice Department
efforts to rein in American offshore tax evasion there.
Kevin Downing, 46, who for several years has led the
department's criminal probe of the Swiss banking industry, will
leave effective June 4 to become a partner at a major law firm,
a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The source would not identify the law firm, but tax lawyers
said Downing, with 15 years at the Justice Department, has had
offers from several major law firms over the years.
Scott Michel, a tax lawyer at Caplin Drysdale in Washington,
D.C., called Downing "one of the most important and impactful
tax prosecutors in the country in the last 15 years." Michel
credited Downing, along with other Tax Division lawyers and
special agents from the IRS's Criminal Investigation Unit, as
having almost single-handedly penetrated "the decades-old wall
of Swiss bank secrecy."
Scrutiny of Swiss banks by the Justice Department and the
Internal Revenue Service has intensified. Eleven banks,
including Credit Suisse AG, are under criminal investigation.
Dozens of Swiss private bankers and their American clients have
been indicted in recent years.
Peter Hardy, a former federal prosecutor who is now at Post
& Schell, a law firm in Philadelphia, said that while Downing's
departure "might seem to take some of the air out of the
offshore evasion campaign, it's far enough along at this point
that it has a life of its own. It's his legacy."
NEGOTIATIONS STALL
Negotiations with Swiss officials appear to have stalled in
recent months over whether some of the 11 Swiss banks should be
forced into deferred-prosecution agreements. Swiss officials
want a global, civil settlement for the more than 300 banks in
the Swiss banking sector, with no more criminal dispositions.
Mario Tuor, a spokesman of the State Secretariat for
International Financial Matters in Zurich, declined to comment
on Downing's departure.
Tax lawyers and sources briefed on the matter said Downing's
departure for the more lucrative private sector was not prompted
by any dissatisfaction with the pace of the negotiations.
Downing's functional replacement is expected to be Mark
Daly, a trial attorney for the Northern Criminal Enforcement
Section of the Justice Department's tax division, government
sources said. Daly has played a growing, behind-the-scenes role
in the scrutiny of Swiss banks, the sources said. Daly did not
return calls requesting comment.
Eileen O'Connor, head of the Justice Department's tax
division from 2001-2007, described Downing as "dynamite but more
vigorous than some defense attorneys were comfortable with".
O'Connor, now in private practice at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw
Pittman in Washington, D.C., promoted Downing to his current job
of senior litigation counsel.
UBS CASE
Stephen Kohn, executive director of the National
Whistleblower Center, said Downing was "hostile toward
whistleblowers" and considered his client, former UBS AG private
banker Bradley Birkenfeld, "merely a tipster" ra t her than a key
to unlocking the case against UBS.
Birkenfeld provided information about the bank's dealings
with tax-evading clients and exposing what Downing later called
in court papers a "massive tax fraud scheme" at the bank.
In 2005, under Downing's direction, UBS entered into a
deferred-prosecution agreement and paid a $780 million fine for
tax-evasion services sold through its private bank to wealthy
Americans. In January 2010, Birkenfeld began serving a 40-month
prison term in Pennsylvania for admitting to conspiracy in
helping a former wealthy client, California property billionaire
Igor Olenicoff, conceal large sums at UBS.
Downing joined the Justice Department in 1997, and first
made his name by leading the investigation of banks, accounting
firms and law firms that sold bogus tax shelters to retail
investors. Under his direction, that probe culminated in a
deferred-prosecution agreement with KPMG, a Big Four accounting
firm, in 2005. KPMG averted indictment by admitting to criminal
wrongdoing and paying a $456 million fine. Last February, also
under Downing's supervision, Wegelin & Co, Switzerland's oldest
private bank, was charged with enabling wealthy Americans to
evade taxes on at least $1.2 billion hidden in offshore bank
accounts.