Swiss president expects U.S. tax deal by November

BERNE, July 2 Switzerland's President Eveline
Widmer-Schlumpf said on Monday that she expected to reach
agreement with U.S. officials over wealthy Americans' hidden
offshore bank accounts by November.
The comments echo remarks from U.S. ambassador to
Switzerland Donald S. Beyer who said in June that a settlement
was possible before the U.S. election.
"We ... expect that we can have a solution this year, before
the elections," Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf, who is also the
country's finance minister, told a press conference.
Eleven Swiss banks - including Credit Suisse and
Julius Baer - are under investigation by the United
States for aiding U.S. citizens suspected of dodging taxes with
the help of offshore bank accounts.
Switzerland wants the investigations dropped, in exchange
for the payment of fines and the transfer of the names of
thousands of U.S. clients.
Widmer-Schlumpf said that such a deal would cost the country
at least $1 billion.
"If it's $5 billion or $10 billion I can't really say. I
would say only that it's more than $1 billion for sure," she
told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference.
She declined to comment on what might be covered by such a
settlement.
Sources briefed on the matter said late last year that
Switzerland had proposed a multibillion-dollar settlement,
adding that it could reach $10 billion or more.
Banks including HSBC, Credit Suisse and Julius Baer
have given about 10,000 employee names to U.S. authorities in an
effort to avoid the fate of Wegelin, which broke up under threat
of indictment, bank employees and lawyers said in June.