NY Syracuse not seen filing bankruptcy in near future-Fitch

Aug 9 New York's Syracuse has asked for a legal opinion on a municipal bankruptcy, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday, adding that it did not see any credit factors that would cause the city to take this step in the near future.

After talking with the mayor, the credit agency said it concluded that "the city's objective at this time is informational only."

