NY Syracuse not seen filing bankruptcy in near future-Fitch

BRIEF-Zadar arranges $2 mln strategic non-brokered private placement
* Zadar arranges $2m strategic non-brokered private placement
Aug 9 New York's Syracuse has asked for a legal opinion on a municipal bankruptcy, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday, adding that it did not see any credit factors that would cause the city to take this step in the near future.
After talking with the mayor, the credit agency said it concluded that "the city's objective at this time is informational only."
* Zadar arranges $2m strategic non-brokered private placement
* Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common shares
HONG KONG, March 2 A subsidiary of BlackRock Inc has become the first United States-based asset manager to be awarded a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota to invest in China's capital markets.