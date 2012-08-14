版本:
中国
2012年 8月 14日

U.S. lifts sanctions on Syria's former prime minister

WASHINGTON Aug 14 The United States on Tuesday lifted financial sanctions against former Syrian Prime Minister Riyad Hijab after his decision to leave Bashar al-Assad's government.

The U.S. Treasury is ending its freeze on assets Hijab may have held under U.S. jurisdiction, the department said in a statement. Nearly 30 senior officials in Assad's government are on the U.S. Treasury's list of persons hit with asset freezes, including Syria's new prime minister, Wael Nader Al-Halqi.

