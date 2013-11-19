Sysco unit settles charges it overbilled U.S. military for produce

WASHINGTON Nov 19 A subsidiary of Sysco Corp
will pay $4.2 million to settle allegations brought by a
whistleblower that it overcharged the U.S. military for fresh
fruit and vegetables over a two-year period, the Justice
Department said on Tuesday.
Sysco's FreshPoint Inc, a North American fresh produce
distributor, has locations across the United States,
concentrated in the South and West.
Problems with the government apparently began when
FreshPoint bought East Coast Fruit Co in 2007, and in December
of that year began inflating the prices of fresh fruit and
vegetables that East Coast had been contracted to provide to the
Defense Department, officials said.
The contract required the government to pay the company's
cost of the food, plus a pre-established mark-up, officials
said.
Instead, FreshPoint increased some prices to reflect its
view of the market price, the Justice Department said.
From December 2007 to Sept 2009, FreshPoint increased prices
for hundreds of sales of fresh fruits and vegetables, the
department said.
A former FreshPoint employee who tipped off the government
to systematic overcharging will receive $798,000, the department
said.
Attempts to reach FreshPoint by telephone and by a contact
link on its website were not immediately successful.
The case was U.S. ex rel. Hall v. SYSCO Corp., et al., Case
No: 4:11-CV-57 (S.D. Ga.).