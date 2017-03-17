Trump administration crafting big new arms sales to Taiwan -sources

| WASHINGTON, March 17
crafting a big new arms package for Taiwan that could include
advanced rocket systems and anti-ship missiles to defend against
China, U.S. officials said, a deal sure to anger Beijing.
The package is expected to be significantly larger than one
that was shelved at the end of the Obama administration, the
officials told Reuters on the eve of a visit to Beijing by U.S.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
"The political desire is there to do a substantial sale,"
one administration official said, adding that internal
deliberations had begun on a deal "that's much stronger, much
more significant than the one that was not accepted by the Obama
people."
President Donald Trump's administration is eager to proceed
with the sales, but it is expected to take months and possibly
into next year for the White House to overcome obstacles,
including concern that Beijing's sensitivities over Taiwan could
make it harder to secure cooperation on priorities such as
reining in North Korea, the official said.
Completion of a package also could be held up by the slow
pace at which the Trump administration is filling national
security jobs, the officials said, speaking on condition of
anonymity because initial work toward new arms sales has not
been made public.
Discussions between Taiwan and the new administration
already have begun, according to a person in Taipei familiar
with the matter.
The White House declined comment.
Details of the administration's approach to Taiwan emerged
as Tillerson was due to visit China this weekend, where he will
seek more Chinese support on North Korea and firm up a first
meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping expected
next month.
In December, President Barack Obama's administration put the
brakes on a Taiwan deal under discussion. That package was worth
$1 billion, Washington's Free Beacon newspaper reported this
week, citing unnamed officials, who also were quoted as saying
the Trump administration was now preparing new sales.
Ned Price, a National Security Council spokesman under
Obama, said the previous administration put a "relatively
modest" arms package for Taiwan on hold, in part to let the new
administration make the decision.
The Trump administration source told Reuters that the new
deals under consideration would likely top the $1 billion mark.
The new administration plans to focus more than the previous
one on enhancing Taiwan's "asymmetric" capabilities, possibly
with advanced multiple launch rocket systems, anti-ship missiles
and other technologies that would enable Taiwan's military to
defend against a much larger Chinese force in the event of an
attack, the U.S. official said.
Lockheed Martin Corp is the top U.S. manufacturer of
multiple launch rocket systems. Other foreign companies involved
in the sector include Germany’s Diehl and Britain’s BAE Systems
.
A $1.83 billion arms sale to Taiwan that Obama announced in
December 2015, to China's dismay, included two Navy frigates in
addition to anti-tank missiles and amphibious attack vehicles.
The United States switched diplomatic recognition from
Taiwan to China in 1979, acknowledging Taiwan as part of “one
China.” But successive administrations have continued providing
billions of dollars in arms as part of a congressionally
mandated requirement to ensure the island can defend itself.
Taiwan has already been a major point of contention between
Trump and China, which considers the island a renegade province.
As president-elect, Trump broke with protocol and accepted a
congratulatory phone call from the Taiwanese President Tsai
Ing-wen in December, angering China. He then suggested he might
abandon Washington's "one China" policy, which accepts the
self-ruled island as part of China. Once in office, Trump
reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to the decades-old policy.
The White House is mindful that tensions could flare again
over new arms sales. But some Trump aides insist they are needed
to make clear that the United States, Taiwan's sole arms
supplier, is committed to upgrading the island's defenses.
(Additional reporting by J.R. Wu in Taipei and John Walcott in
Washington; Editing by John Walcott and Tom Brown)