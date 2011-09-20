UPDATE 2-US bids to shape optics of $6 bln Taiwan arms deal

* Congress to get formal notification of deal Wednesday
* Lockheed, Raytheon, Northrop all potential winners
* State-of-art radar seen giving Taiwan qualitative edge
(Recasts, adds quotes, background)
By Jim Wolf
RICHMOND, Va, Sept 20 The Obama administration
plans to supply state-of-the-art weapons for Taiwan's existing
F-16 fighter fleet as part of a potential $5.85 billion
upgrade, a U.S. official involved in Taiwan policy said on
Tuesday, amid a push to shape perceptions about the deal.
"I do not have the impression that anything is being held
back, frankly," said the official, referring to Taipei's
request for technology involved in the "retrofit" of about 145
F-16 A/Bs sold by the United States in 1992.
The administration is set to notify Congress formally on
Wednesday of the details of the F-16 upgrade package, requested
by Taiwan in November 2009. Its broad outlines were briefed to
foreign affairs committees in the Senate and House of
Representatives on Friday.
It has sought to thread various diplomatic, military and
strategic needles in rolling out the package while trying to
send targeted, sometimes conflicting, messages to Beijing,
Taipei and the U.S. Congress.
A U.S.-based expert on Taiwan's military who asked not to
be named said the air-to-air hardware included "basically
everything" Taipei had sought, including the latest version of
heat-seeking Raytheon Co (RTN.N) AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles and
all-weather-capable AIM-120C7 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air
missiles, or AMRAAM.
The deal also includes state-of-the-art active,
electronically scanned array, or AESA, radar, said the expert
who spoke anonymously to protect access to sensitive
information.
Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) builds the F-16. Raytheon and
Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) are expected to compete to supply
the AESA radar sets.
Such advanced radar "offers a significant capability that
would be able to maintain Taiwan's qualitative advantage" over
existing Chinese fighters, said Mark Stokes, a former Pentagon
China desk chief who heads the Project 2049 Institute, an Asia
security research group.
In opting for the F-16 upgrade, President Barack Obama
deferred Taiwan's long-standing request for 66 new late-model
F-16 C/D aircraft.
This disappointed many in Taiwan, which says it needs more
modern fighters -- and more of them -- to deter a threat from
China. Beijing deems the self-ruled island a breakaway subject
to unification, by force if necessary.
The punt on new F-16s may please Beijing even though it
opposes all arms sales to Taipei as meddling in its home
affairs. It may conclude that it had succeeded in deterring
Washington from supplying the newer models.
Those who described the upgrade package to Reuters spoke
outside a defense industry conference in Virginia focused on
Taiwan's security needs and China's growing military power.
Michael Pillsbury, a consultant to the Pentagon on Chinese
leaders' perceptions of U.S. policies, said he feared that
Beijing might ultimately conclude that the A/B upgrade would
provide Taiwan even more capability than the new models.
"Their propensity to miscalculate us -- what they call the
'hegemon' -- is astonishing," he said. "From Beijing's point of
view, the F-16 game is not over yet."
The official involved in Taiwan policy who outlined the
upgrade to Reuters took issue with critics who portrayed the
administration as bowing to Beijing's wishes in withholding the
new jets. Rather, he described it as a no-brainer for Taiwan.
"So you're getting 145 planes upgraded to virtually the
same as the C's and D's for $5.8 billion," versus what would
have been an $8.3 billion tab for the 66 new planes, the
official said.
Taking the analysis further, Rupert Hammond-Chambers,
president of the U.S.-Taiwan Business Council, which hosted the
conference in Richmond, voiced doubt that China would make a
big fuss. He figured Beijing would rather enjoy whatever
goodwill it may win in Washington by curbing any retaliation
over the upgrades. It also might bask in the sense that it had
"spooked" Washington into withholding the new jets, he said.
In January 2010, China froze military-to-military ties and
threatened sanctions against U.S. firms after President Barack
Obama approved a potential $6.4 billion arms sale to Taiwan
left over from the administration of George W. Bush.
Richard Fisher, who monitors China's military modernization
International Assessment and Strategy Center, a public policy
research group, said of the conflicting messages: "It's the
battle for the spin. That's what's happening."
On Capitol Hill, Senator John Cornyn advanced his effort to
mandate the sale of at least 66 new F-16C/D fighters to Taiwan
as an amendment to the Generalized System of Preferences bill
now being considered on the Senate floor.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)