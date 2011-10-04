UPDATE 1-U.S. says mulling further Taiwan arms sales

* Officials fault China's failure to renounce force
* Sweeping effort to balance China said under way
* New Lockheed Martin F-16 fighters still under review
By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 The Obama administration is
weighing fresh arms sales to Taiwan as part of a sweeping
effort to deter any Chinese attack on the self-ruled island
that Beijing claims as its own, administration officials told
Congress on Tuesday.
Such supplies would be on top of plans sent to Congress on
Sept. 21 to sell Taiwan $5.85 billion in new hardware and
defense services, including upgrades for Taiwan's 145 F-16 A/B
fighter aircraft, bought in 1992.
Beijing deems Taiwan arms sales a grave interference in its
domestic affairs and the biggest obstacle to improved relations
between the world's two largest economies.
"We are consulting with Taiwan on a full range of
capabilities so they're aware of the threat and they can
undertake the defensive preparations," Peter Lavoy, acting
assistant secretary of defense for Asian and Pacific security
affairs, testified before the House of Representatives Foreign
Affairs Committee.
Lavoy declined to discuss details of a potential follow-up
sale. But he said the administration was still considering
Taipei's five-year-old request for 66 new late-model Lockheed
Martin Corp (LMT.N) F-16 C/D fighters, valued at $8.3 billion,
in addition to the pending upgrade of its F-16 A/B models.
Beijing's sustained investment in armed forces across from
Taiwan continues to shift the military balance in its favor
across the Taiwan Strait, he said.
China has deployed as many as 1,200 short-range ballistic
missiles and growing numbers of medium-range ballistic missiles
plus land-attack cruise missiles opposite the island, Lavoy
added.
The planned F-16 retrofit, he said, would provide "real and
immediate" contributions to Taiwan's security and amounted to
the "best bang for the buck at this time."
The United States will continue to build
military-to-military ties with Taiwan, Lavoy said, "to ensure
Taiwan has the ability to defend itself today and in the
future."
EXPANDING U.S. DRIVE
Kurt Campbell, assistant secretary of state for the region,
faulted Beijing for failing to renounce the possible use of
force to bring Taiwan into its fold, for instance if the island
took steps seen by China as meant to block unification.
China's armed deployments across from Taiwan "contradict
Beijing's stated commitment to the peaceful handling of
cross-Strait relations," he said.
The administration faced criticism from virtually all
lawmakers present at the hearing for its delay in selling new
F-16s even as Lavoy and Campbell outlined an expanding U.S.
drive to help offset China's growing military might with a
greater U.S. presence in the region.
"Taiwan needs our help," said committee chairwoman Ileana
Ros-Lehtinen, a Republican. "China is on the march in Asia, and
its primary target remains democratic Taiwan."
The panel's top Democrat, Howard Berman, said Taiwan needed
late-model F-16s to defend itself from China "and it needs them
soon."
Campbell said the Obama administration was updating the
U.S. defense posture in Asia to be "more geographically
distributed, politically sustainable and operationally
resilient."
The Obama administration also is actively exploring ways to
raise the level of its meetings with Taiwan, he said.
U.S. ties with Taiwan have been unofficial since 1979, when
Washington switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing. The
United States is required by the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act to
provide sufficient arms for Taiwan's defense.
Under President Barack Obama, Campbell said, "we have not
only improved relations with both China and Taiwan, but this
approach has also contributed to historic levels of
cross-Strait stability."
Representative Gerald Connolly asked whether Beijing's
stiff opposition to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan played any role
"whatsoever" in the decision to withhold new F-16s.
"It did not," Campbell responded.
(Editing by Xavier Briand and Mohammad Zargham)