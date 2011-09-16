UPDATE 3-US to announce F-16 upgrade for Taiwan-lobby group

* U.S. to offer upgrade of older F-16s, no new ones
By Paul Eckert
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 The Obama administration
will tell the U.S. Congress on Friday it plans to upgrade
Taiwan's existing fleet of F-16 fighter jets, said sources
involved in a deal likely to anger China while disappointing a
Taiwan government that was seeking more advanced aircraft.
U.S.-Taiwan Business Council President Rupert
Hammond-Chambers, whose group lobbied for the sale of more
advanced F-16 planes, said announcement of the upgrade was
"imminent." Congressional sources said consultations with
senior lawmakers' staff were expected on Friday.
U.S. arms sales to Taipei are a major point of friction
with China, which claims sovereignty over the self-ruled island
and has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under
its control, especially if Taiwan formally seeks independence.
U.S. President Barack Obama's apparent compromise angered
Taiwan's backers.
"It's a bad decision. It undermines Taiwan's ability to
modernize its fighter fleet," said Hammond-Chambers.
Taiwan had requested to buy 66 late-model F-16 fighter
planes built by Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N). Taiwan wants the
newer F-16s to bolster its early-model F-16 A/Bs sold by
President George H. W. Bush in 1992.
The F-16 decision has loomed over U.S.-China relations
throughout this year as Washington and Beijing have sought to
stabilize ties before both enter political seasons in 2012,
when President Barack Obama faces re-election and China's
Communist Party leadership changes hands.
A spat over arms sales would add to heated disputes over
human rights, Internet censorship, China's exchange rate
policies and huge trade surplus with the United States, and
counterfeiting. China, which holds more than a $1 trillion in
U.S. government debt, complains about U.S. fiscal management.
China is almost certain to complain loudly about Obama's
action, which will result in upgraded radar and other
improvements to Taiwan's fleet of 150 F-16 A/Bs. Whether it
will retaliate is another question.
The Obama administration's authorization of the sale of
$6.4 billion in arms to Taiwan in January 2010 prompted China's
military to suspend all meetings with their Pentagon
counterparts and to threaten sanctions against U.S. firms.
Since 2006, the United States has balked at providing the
more advanced F-16 C/D models, potentially valued at more than
$8 billion, apparently for fear of angering Beijing
Friday's decision "appeases China on U.S. arms sales to
Taiwan and ignores Congress's view on this matter," said
Hammond-Chambers.
A Senate Republican aide said the administration was to
brief the staff of congressional leaders and key foreign policy
lawmakers on Friday. Official notification of Congress on the
arms package, which the Washington Times newspaper put at $4.2
billion, was not expected until next week, the aide said.
"CAPITULATION TO COMMUNIST CHINA"
Senator John Cornyn of Texas, home to an F-16 assembly line
that without new orders could close and shed thousands of jobs,
reacted angrily to the decision that followed months of his
tough lobbying for sales.
"Today's capitulation to Communist China by the Obama
Administration marks a sad day in American foreign policy, and
it represents a slap in the face to a strong ally and long time
friend," he said in a statement.
"This sale would have been a win-win, bolstering the
national security of two democratic nations and supporting jobs
for an American workforce that desperately needs them," said
Cornyn, who this week introduced legislation to require the
Obama administration to sell 66 new F-16C/D jets to Taiwan.
The United States is committed under the 1979 Taiwan
Relations Act (TRA) to supply Taiwan with the weapons it needs
to maintain a "sufficient self-defense capability."
Tommy Vietor, spokesman for the White House National
Security Council, said the U.S. government does not comment on
foreign military sales "unless formal congressional
notification has taken place."
He added: "Meeting Taiwan's defense needs is a deep and
enduring commitment of the United States and this
administration is committed to doing so under the terms of the
TRA."
The Pentagon's annual report on China's military power,
published this month, noted that Taiwan was falling behind in
the face of "ambitious military developments on the mainland"
-- including China's deployment of between 1,000 and 1,200
ballistic missiles opposite the island.
Chinese analysts expect a vehement reaction to the
announcement because of the sense among China's public that it
is growing more powerful as the United States stumbles, and
should push back against perceived U.S. insults.
Earlier on Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry repeated
its opposition to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan. Washington should
"avoid any unnecessary disturbance and damage to bilateral
ties," the ministry spokeswoman Jiang Yu told reporters.
