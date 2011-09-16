版本:
US to announce F-16 upgrade for Taiwan-lobby group

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 The Obama administration will tell the U.S. Congress on Friday it plans to upgrade Taiwan's existing fleet of F-16 fighter jets, stopping short of selling the island more advanced versions of the warplanes, the head of the U.S.-Taiwan Business Council said.

Council President Rupert Hammond-Chambers, whose group lobbied for the sale of more advanced F-16 planes, said notification of the upgrade was "imminent." He said the move "undermines Taiwan's ability to modernize it's fighter fleet" and appeared to be an attempt to appease China, which claims sovereignty over Taiwan and opposes any U.S. arms sales to the island. (Reporting by Paul Eckert; Editing by Vicki Allen)

