版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 4日 星期三 03:28 BJT

U.S. fines on Takata could be $200 million for faulty air bags

WASHINGTON Nov 3 The top U.S. safety regulator has imposed a fine that could be as high as $200 million on air-bag supplier Takata Corp and ordered it to quit making air-bag inflators that use ammonium nitrate as a propellant.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration cited the chemical as a factor in explosive air-bag ruptures that have caused seven deaths and nearly 100 injuries in the United States.

NHTSA said $70 million is payable in cash, with another $130 million due if Takata does not comply or if the agency uncovers additional violations of safety regulations. (Reporting by David Morgan, Paul Lienert and Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐