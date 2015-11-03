U.S. fines on Takata could be $200 million for faulty air bags

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as Trump inauguration kicks off
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
WASHINGTON Nov 3 The top U.S. safety regulator has imposed a fine that could be as high as $200 million on air-bag supplier Takata Corp and ordered it to quit making air-bag inflators that use ammonium nitrate as a propellant.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration cited the chemical as a factor in explosive air-bag ruptures that have caused seven deaths and nearly 100 injuries in the United States.
NHTSA said $70 million is payable in cash, with another $130 million due if Takata does not comply or if the agency uncovers additional violations of safety regulations. (Reporting by David Morgan, Paul Lienert and Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 Outgoing U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler warned Republicans against dismantling the Obama administration's landmark "net neutrality" protections that bar internet service providers from slowing consumer access to web content.
BRASILIA, Jan 20 Carrefour SA shareholders could appoint a new chief executive this year and have identified Best Buy Co Inc CEO Hubert Joly as one of their favourites for the post, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.