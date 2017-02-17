Florida man charged with plotting to bomb Target stores

Feb 17 A Florida man has been charged with
plotting to plant bombs in at least 10 Target Corp
stores and then profit when the blasts caused the company's
stock price to fall, federal prosecutors have said.
Charles Barnett, 48, of Ocala, had asked a law enforcement
informant to put the homemade bombs on the shelves of Target
stores from Florida to New York state, the U.S. Attorney's
Office for the Middle District of Florida said in a statement on
Thursday.
"Barnett theorized that the company’s stock value would
plunge after the explosions, allowing him to cheaply acquire
shares of Target stock before an eventual rebound in prices,"
the statement said.
A criminal complaint said the bombs were disguised in
packages for pasta, stuffing mix and breakfast bars and
delivered to the informant on Feb. 9. Barnett also gave the
informant gloves, a mask and a license plate cover to conceal
his identity from police.
The informant, a convicted burglar on probation, turned the
bombs in to authorities on Monday, the complaint said. A search
of Barnett's house by federal agents turned up bomb parts.
The complaint said that Barnett was a registered sex
offender and was on probation for felonies that included
kidnapping, sexual battery and grand theft. He wears a Global
Positioning System monitor as part of his probation.
Barnett is charged with possession of a firearm, or
destructive device, affecting commerce by a felon. If convicted,
he faces up to 10 years in prison.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Frances
Kerry)