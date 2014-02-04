版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 5日 星期三 00:28 BJT

Fewer than 1.1 million accounts potentially exposed in Neiman breach -executive

WASHINGTON Feb 4 A maximum of 1.1 million accounts were potentially exposed to malware in a cybersecurity breach at U.S. retailer Neiman Marcus but fewer accounts were actually exposed, the company's chief information officer told a U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday.

"We do believe because the malware was only operating at certain times that the number is less than that," CIO Michael Kingston told the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐