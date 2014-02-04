Neiman Marcus breach potentially exposed data at 77 stores -CFO

BRIEF-Honeywell, Paragon to create life support technology for future NASA space missions
Honeywell and paragon to create life support technology for future nasa space missions
WASHINGTON Feb 4 A data breach at upscale U.S. retailer Neiman Marcus potentially exposed payment card information from transactions at 77 of 85 stores between July and October of last year, the company's chief information officer told a U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday.
There was no indication the data breach compromised transactions on the company's website or at restaurants, and PIN data was not compromised, CIO Michael Kingston told the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.
Mylan nv - nominated sjoerd s. Vollebregt as a candidate for election to mylan's board at 2017 annual meeting of shareholders
Parsley energy- amended revolving credit agreement, thereby increasing borrowing base by 60% to $1.4 billion, with co-elected commitment amount of $1.0 billion