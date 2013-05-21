Irish government says not to blame for low Apple tax rate

DUBLIN May 21 Ireland said on Tuesday it was
not to blame for the low rate of tax paid by Apple Inc
after a U.S. Senate report said the company had kept billions of
dollars in profits in Irish subsidiaries and paid little or no
taxes on it.
"They are not issues that arise from the Irish taxation
system," deputy prime minister Eamon Gilmore told national
broadcaster RTE ahead of a European Union meeting in Brussels
that he said would discuss the issue.
"They are issues that arise from the taxation systems in
other jurisdictions and that is an issue that has to be
addressed first of all in those jurisdictions."