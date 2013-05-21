版本:
2013年 5月 21日

Irish opposition calls for multinationals to face parliament

DUBLIN May 21 An Irish opposition party called on Tuesday for Irish-based multinationals to be questioned on corporate tax by a parliamentary committee as debate raged over how much tax the companies actually pay.

Ireland has been defending its corporate tax rate after the U.S. Senate said on Monday that Apple paid little or no tax on tens of billions of dollars in profits in Irish subsidiaries and that it had negotiated a special corporate tax rate of less than 2 percent.
