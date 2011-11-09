IRS corporate tax disputes on the rise - survey

WASHINGTON Nov 9 Corporate tax audit activity is on the rise at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, most corporate tax executives said in a survey released on Wednesday.

Tax and accounting firm KPMG [KPMG.UL] said its survey found 61 percent of executives said there had been an increase in activities such as examinations and appeals; 21 percent said the level of activity had held steady.

The picture at the state level was more mixed, with 37 percent of executives citing an increase in the past 12 months in state tax audits.

Executives said they expected tax disputes to rise during the next year as the federal government and many states struggle with budget deficits and search for more revenues.

"Federal, state and local governments are all taking extra measures to ensure that they are not leaving any corporate tax revenue on the table," Frank Lavadera, principal-in-charge of KPMG's Tax Dispute Resolution Services Network, said in a statement accompanying the survey results.

About 900 tax executives responded to the survey during an October event about resolving tax disputes, KPMG said. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn) (david.ingram@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898 8351)