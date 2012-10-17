Former Swiss banker pleads not guilty to new U.S. tax charges

| FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.
private banker pleaded not guilty in a U.S. federal court on
Wednesday to new charges that he helped wealthy U.S. clients
evade taxes when he worked at UBS AG.
Christos Bagios, a Greek citizen and Swiss resident, was a
senior banker at Swiss bank Credit Suisse AG, a rival of UBS, at
the time of his arrest by U.S. authorities in January 2011.
Bagios, who had earlier worked at UBS, is a central figure
in a broad probe by the U.S. Department of Justice into offshore
tax evasion services sold by Swiss and Swiss-style banks.
Bagios was formally accused late on Tuesday of conspiracy to
defraud the United States by helping to sell tax evasion
services to wealthy Americans while at UBS. The accusation was
made in criminal information documents that effectively override
a criminal complaint filed against him in February 2011.
The original complaint came a month after his arrest and
detention on charges of conspiracy and fraud in connection with
allegedly helping 150 Americans hide up to $500 million from the
Internal Revenue Service while he worked at UBS from 1999 to
2005.
The new charges shorten the time frame specified in the
original charges concerning Bagios's work at UBS.
Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-largest bank, disclosed
in July 2011 that it was being investigated by the Justice
Department. The investigation swelled after UBS, Switzerland's
largest bank, paid $780 million and entered into a
deferred-prosecution agreement, now ended, with U.S. authorities
in 2009.
Bagios had been detained under the original charge without
being formally charged for 22 months, a highly unusual legal
action against a foreign banker by U.S. authorities.
Criminal procedure rules give U.S. authorities 30 days after
bringing a criminal complaint to either indict a defendant or
dismiss charges, unless the defendant waives his right to
hearings. Bagios has repeatedly waived that right, spurring
speculation among tax lawyers over whether he might be
cooperating with the U.S. government.
Court documents show a change of plea hearing scheduled for
Oct. 26, raising the prospect that Bagios may change his plea to
guilty. Bagios entered his not-guilty plea before Judge Barry
Seltzer of Federal District Court in Fort Lauderdale.
The new charge carries a maximum penalty of five years'
imprisonment. The original charges did not specify a penalty.
At the time of his arrest in New York and subsequent
transfer to Florida, Bagios was head of Credit Suisse's
Relationship Management West Coast group, a private banking unit
that is part of Credit Suisse Private Advisors in Zurich,
according to the bank's website.
The criminal information charge provided fresh assertions
that Bagios worked with a group of co-conspirators. They include
Hansruedi Schumacher, a former top UBS private banker who later
worked at Neue Zurcher Bank and was indicted in the United
States in 2009; Renzo Gadola, a former top UBS private banker
who pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and conspiracy in
December 2010; and Martin Lack, a former top UBS private banker
who was indicted in August 2011 and is a fugitive from justice.
The latest charge also lists unnamed, unindicted
co-conspirators, including two Swiss bankers and nine U.S.
clients.