Bankers take fight over U.S. anti-tax dodge rules to appeals court

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 5 Texas and Florida bankers'
groups are appealing the dismissal of a lawsuit they brought
last year challenging rules meant to help the government
implement the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA), a law
aimed at combating offshore tax evasion.
Enacted in 2010 and set to go into effect in July, FATCA
will require foreign banks to disclose to the U.S. government
information about Americans' accounts worth $50,000 or more.
In a reciprocal information-sharing effort, the Internal
Revenue Service also wrote rules requiring U.S. banks to
disclose information about U.S. accounts held by many foreigners
that earn at least $10 of interest per year.
In a lawsuit filed in April 2013, the Florida Bankers
Association and Texas Bankers Association challenged those rules
aimed at U.S. banks as burdensome and an obstacle to foreign
investment in the United States.
The information provided by the U.S. banks to the IRS would
be made available to about 70 foreign governments as part of a
global regime of information-sharing meant to combat the hiding
of assets from tax authorities.
RNC WANTS FATCA REPEALED
FATCA's success depends in part on reciprocal information
sharing by U.S. banks. Legal experts have said that the bankers'
associations' lawsuit, if successful, could undermine the
government's ability to negotiate FATCA implementation
agreements with other countries.
In a win for the U.S. government, Judge James Boasberg of
the U.S. District Court for the District Columbia last month
dismissed the banking groups' lawsuit, finding that the rules
would impose "minimal burden" on the banks and their customers.
In a court filing on Tuesday, the bankers' associations said
they were appealing to the District of Columbia Court of
Appeals.
Lawyers for the associations, the Treasury Department and
IRS could not immediately be reached for comment.
In a statement, the bankers' groups said the rules are a
"sweeping change" in the way the government treats individuals
wanting to invest in the United States.
The rules have already resulted in the outflow of $500
million from the Texas banking system, Eric Sandberg, president
of the Texas Bankers Association, said in the statement.
FATCA has come under heavy attack from libertarians and
congressional Republicans, who have criticized it as government
overreach and an invasion of financial privacy.
The Republican National Committee last month called for its
repeal, saying it would create a costly layer of bureaucracy,
cause capital flight and hurt the U.S. economy.