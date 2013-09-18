BMC Software loses $13 million Tax Court decision to IRS

| WASHINGTON, Sept 18
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 Computer software provider
BMC Software Inc on Wednesday lost a $13 million tax dispute
with the Internal Revenue Service in a first-of-its-kind U.S.
Tax Court decision stemming from 2004's controversial corporate
income tax repatriation holiday.
In a decision that could have implications for other
companies in similar disputes with the IRS, the Tax Court said
BMC owes taxes on a portion of its foreign profits brought into
the United States under the 2004 tax break.
Houston, Texas-based BMC could not immediately be reached
for comment on Wednesday. A lawyer representing the company in
Tax Court declined to comment.
In 2004, President George W. Bush signed into law a
repatriation holiday that allowed multinational U.S. businesses
to bring foreign profits into the United States at a 5.25
percent tax rate, rather than the then current 35 percent rate.
In 2005, BMC repatriated $717.2 million.
At around the same time, BMC was fighting with the IRS over
its transfer pricing practices. Transfer pricing is an area of
frequent dispute involving how multinationals move and price
capital and assets among units in different countries.
BMC settled its transfer-pricing dispute with the IRS. But
the settlement boosted its domestic profits subject to the full
corporate income tax, while reducing the amount of profits the
company could repatriate at the holiday tax rate.
This prompted the IRS to increase BMC's tax bill, which the
company fought. BMC argued its transfer-pricing settlements had
no connection to the repatriations, a point the IRS rejected.
The Tax Court ruled in favor of the tax-collecting agency.
Last week, BMC was taken private by an investor group that
includes Bain Capital LLC, Golden Gate Capital, Insight Venture
Partners LLC and GIC Special Investments Pte Ltd, a unit of
state-owned Government of Singapore Investment Corp Pte Ltd.
Analog Devices Inc, a Massachusetts-based
circuit-maker, has a similar dispute over $26 million pending
with the IRS. A trial is scheduled for Nov. 4 in Boston.
The case is Tax Court No. 015675-11 BMC Software Inc. v
Commissioner of Internal Revenue.