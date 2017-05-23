UPDATE 3-CEOs of Target, ADM offer differing views on U.S. border tax at hearing

(Adds hearing conclusion)
By Ginger Gibson
WASHINGTON May 23 The chief executive officers
of two major American companies - retailer Target Corp
and agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co - offered
opposing views in a hearing before U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday on
a proposed border adjustment tax.
Target CEO Brian Cornell has been one of the most vocal
opponents of the Republican-backed border adjustment tax and
testified alongside Juan Luciano, president and CEO of ADM, who
spoke in favor of the proposal.
The border tax would imposes a tax on imports while
providing a credit for exports and has been proposed by House
Republicans as part of a larger tax code overhaul. Target is a
big importer of goods, while ADM exports.
House Speaker Paul Ryan argues the proposed border tax,
which is estimated to garner $1 trillion, will not affect prices
and will allow rate cuts for businesses while not creating
deficits, but retailers warn that it could raise consumer prices
as much as 15 percent.
Cornell and Luciano took staunchly different positions on
the tax.
"Under the new border adjustment tax, American families –
your constituents – would pay more so many multinational
corporations can pay even less," Cornell told the committee.
Luciano, on the other hand, argued that the tax would make
American companies more competitive.
"A competitive tax code will help us continue providing
American-made food and feed to our customers in the United
States and abroad in the face of robust and, from a tax
perspective, ever strengthening competition from abroad," he
said.
The outlook for passage of the border tax - which drew
staunch opposition from retailers - remains perilous, especially
as key Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump have
refused to endorse it.
Several Republican members of the committee expressed
concerns about the tax during the hearing that stretched more
than three hours, including Republican Representative Jim
Renacci who argued the proposal could hurt small businesses that
rely on imports.
Dimming the prospects more, lawmakers and lobbyists have
begun to speculate that Congress will be unable to rally support
for a sweeping tax code overhaul this year, and are beginning to
look instead at cutting tax rates without broad reform.
The committee heard from two additional supporters of the
tax, including William Simon, the former CEO of Wal-Mart Stores
Inc, who despite his past with a large retailer that
opposes the tax, endorsed the measure.
"We will see more good middle class jobs, a robust U.S.
economy and an era of growth that will be led by a new
industrial revolution," Simon said.
Lawrence Lindsey, the former director of the National
Economic Council under President George W. Bush, also supported
the tax.
Economist Kimberly Clausing, of Reed College, criticized the
proposal, saying she disagrees with the argument by proponents
that currency markets would prevent consumer prices from
increasing.
"This is an untested tax reform that is not ready for
primetime," she said.
(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; editing by Lisa Shumaker, Bernard
Orr)