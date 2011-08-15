UPDATE 1-Repatriation needed, tax reform unlikely-Rep Brady

* Big lobbying campaign under way for repatriation
* Estimated $1.5 trillion in profits parked overseas
By Kevin Drawbaugh
WASHINGTON, Aug 15 A senior Republican tax
writer in the U.S. Congress called on Monday for a major
corporate tax holiday, though he said it seems increasingly
unlikely that broad tax reform will happen this year.
Representative Kevin Brady said multinational corporations
should be allowed to bring back into the country much of an
estimated $1.5 trillion in overseas profits at a tax rate of
5.25 percent, rather than the 35 percent statutory rate.
Brady is sponsoring legislation that would allow such a
repatriation holiday for one year, a step he said would pump
money into the struggling economy.
"The top goal should be to reform this tax code, but that
looks increasingly less likely this year. So we want to pull
the trigger on repatriation this year in this economy when it
will do the most good," he said in an interview.
A number of large U.S. technology and pharmaceutical
companies -- from Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Cisco Systems Inc
(CSCO.O) to Google Inc (GOOG.O) and Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) -- are
engaged in a lobbying campaign for a repatriation holiday.
Brady is the fourth-ranking Republican on the tax-writing
House Ways and Means Committee. His bill so far is the main
vehicle for the pro-repatriation holiday effort, though aides
and lobbyists said other legislation may yet emerge.
The Obama administration has firmly opposed allowing a
repatriation tax break independent of a broad-ranging corporate
tax code reform package. Many Democrats in Congress are
similarly opposed to legislation like Brady's, which they see
as a give-away to large businesses.
"Everyone knows comprehensive reform is the solution,"
Brady said. "But finding partners in the White House and the
Senate who will make the very difficult decisions it takes to
both simplify and lower those tax rates, on both the business
and the individual sides, that will be very difficult given the
political environment.
"We hold out hope. We also know the clock is ticking."
PROFITS HELD ABROAD
The U.S. tax code has not been reformed in 25 years. Since
President Ronald Reagan closed many of its loopholes and raised
corporate taxes, the code has become riddled with exemptions,
deductions and exclusions for businesses and individuals.
Thanks to one of those loopholes, known as overseas income
deferral, large corporations have accumulated hundreds of
billions of dollars in profits overseas through various means.
By not bringing them back into the country, the companies avoid
paying the full U.S. corporate income tax on the funds.
With the economy in distress, these corporations are
portraying a repatriation holiday as a form of economic
stimulus and promising that it would create jobs.
Studies have shown that a similar tax holiday approved in
2004 with the backing of former President George W. Bush
resulted in little job creation. Brady and others dispute those
studies.
"The story from the earlier repatriation is very solid," he
said, adding that he was uncertain whether a new congressional
"super committee" being formed to tackle spending and tax
issues would deal with the repatriation holiday issue.
"I know everyone's going to continue to push for full,
comprehensive reform. At some point, leaders will have to make
a call on whether to go forward with repatriation or not. My
guess is it will be before the end of the year," he said.
(Editing by Dan Grebler)