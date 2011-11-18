FACTBOX-US tax breaks in play as deficit-cut deadline nears

Nov 18 Dozens of U.S. tax code provisions, many involving corporations, are in play as a congressional "super committee" faces a Nov. 23 deadline for finding budget savings of $1.2 trillion over 10 years.

The panel, if it can reach a deal at all, is likely to propose spending cuts to achieve most of its minimum goal, but tax increases will probably play a part as well, now that Republicans are giving ground on that front.

Based on research by tax analysts and activists, here is a list of major tax provisions that could be affected:

CORPORATE TAX BREAKS

* CARRIED INTEREST. Hedge fund and private equity managers pay the 15 percent capital gains tax rate on a big chunk of their income known as "carried interest." They should pay the top 35 percent income tax rate on those earnings like everyone else, say the Obama administration and many Democrats.

* CORPORATE JETS. An accelerated depreciation tax break for corporate jet owners could be repealed.

* OVERSEAS CORPORATE PROFITS. Tax avoidance is rampant among companies that legally exploit offshore shelter strategies. Changes might come on how they determine foreign tax credits from dividends paid to a parent company by a foreign subsidiary. The United States could tax corporate income shifted into low-tax countries more strictly.

* OIL AND GAS PROVISIONS. Several energy industry tax preferences could be repealed, including the oil and gas well depletion allowance, the domestic manufacturing deduction on oil and gas production, expensing of intangible drilling costs, the tertiary recovery cost deduction, and a subsidy for research and development of oil and gas technology.

* INVENTORY ACCOUNTING. The administration wants to bar two inventory accounting methods: last-in/first-out and lower-of-cost-or-market. Both are widely used, especially by retailers and energy firms, to cut their taxes.

* COAL PROVISIONS. Tax preferences for coal mining could be hit, including expensing of exploration and development costs, hard mineral fossil fuel depletion, capital gains treatment for royalties, and the domestic manufacturing deduction for coal production.

* LIFE INSURANCE. Taxation of life insurance contracts, as well as the handling of dividends-received deductions and interest expense by life insurers, could be tightened.

* DUAL-CAPACITY TAXPAYERS. People and companies paying taxes in a foreign country while getting an economic benefit from that country could face tighter tax-credit rules.

* BUSINESS WRITEOFFS. Companies may be allowed to continue to write off 100 percent of new capital costs immediately.

FEES

* AIRLINE FEES. The administration wants to set a fee that airline passengers pay for security at $5 per one-way trip and have it rise 50 cents a year from 2013 to 2017. It also wants a new, $100-per-flight air traffic services fee on airlines.

* HAZARD FEES. The administration wants to charge higher government fees to companies for registering pesticides and chemicals, transporting hazardous wastes and cleaning up hazardous waste dumps, as well as to power utilities for shutting down nuclear plants.

* FANNIE, FREDDIE G-FEES. The fees that government mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB charge lenders to guarantee repayment of new loans would rise by 0.1 percent at first and by more later under recommendations from the administration.

* BANK TAX. The administration has proposed a "financial crisis responsibility fee" for financial firms with assets exceeding $50 billion.

OTHER ITEMS

* MORTGAGE INTEREST. The deductibility of mortgage interest for second homes and yachts may be restricted.

* BUFFETT RULE. President Barack Obama wants a new, minimum tax on millionaires, to be known as the "Buffett rule" because of the support it has from Warren Buffett, chairman of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N). The rule would ensure that people making more than $1 million a year should pay at least the same share of their income in taxes as middle-class families pay. Little congressional support for the rule has emerged.

* BUSH TAX CUTS. Tax cuts enacted under President George W. Bush in 2001 and 2003 will expire at the end of 2012 unless they are made permanent, extended again or otherwise modified. Republicans generally favor making them permanent. Democrats want to let the cuts expire for the wealthy.

* PAYROLL TAX CUTS. Obama wants to extend reductions in the payroll tax, which includes Social Security deductions.

* TAX EXTENDERS. Dozens of "temporary" tax laws, including the corporate research and development tax credit, will expire at the end of the year. Congress must decide on extensions. (Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)