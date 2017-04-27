UPDATE 1-Companies cheer Trump tax cuts, but jobs are less certain to follow

(Adds context on Cook's comments about acquisitions in
paragraph 8)
By David Shepardson and Diane Bartz
April 26 U.S. businesses would reap a windfall
if President Donald Trump's plan to cut corporate tax rates and
slash taxes on cash parked overseas becomes law, but it was
unclear whether they would stimulate a surge in investment and
job creation in return.
Under Trump's proposals, American companies would move from
being the most highly taxed among the Group of 20 countries to
among the lowest. Tax rates would fall below those of
neighboring Mexico and Canada, which Trump has accused of
shortchanging the United States in trade deals.
Corporate leaders and business lobbying groups such as the
U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday cheered the
administration's tax proposals, while allowing that the initial
one-page plan left out crucial details.
The tax plan, which includes a cut in taxes on public
companies to 15 percent from 35 percent, does not detail cuts in
spending that would help keep the budget deficit under control.
AT&T Corp Chief Executive Randall Stephenson welcomed
the tax plan but cautioned "the practical reality of getting to
15 percent is you have to get yourself reconciled to some level
of deficits for a period of time as you get the economic
stimulation."
Big U.S. companies have nearly $1.8 trillion in cash
stockpiled overseas, according to Moody's Investors Service.
Technology powerhouse Apple Inc has more than $200
billion of that total.
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment
on Wednesday, but Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has said the
company was looking to bring back offshore cash if tax rates for
doing so were lower.
"What we would do with it, let's wait and see exactly what
it is, but as I've said before we are always looking at
acquisitions," Cook told investors on the company's
first-quarter earnings call in January in response to an
analyst's question about the company's thinking on acquisitions.
Cook's comment points to a big unknown for the White House
and congressional Republicans, who have said business tax cuts
would result in more and better jobs.
Studies of the results of past tax holidays found that most
of the offshore cash brought home by U.S. companies was used to
buy back shares or make acquisitions, not to fund investments in
production capacity or jobs.
Under pressure from shareholders, listed companies have set
high targets for return on invested capital. General Motors Co
, for example, has told investors it is aiming for 20
percent returns on its capital investments.
Many U.S. companies have been tightfisted about investing in
new plants and equipment following the last recession, which
left them wary of becoming overextended. Since 2014, investment
in new equipment has flatlined, according to government data.
A MIXED BAG
The financial impact of the White House tax plan will vary
widely by company and business sector. A proposal to cut
inheritance taxes, for example, is of high interest to auto
dealers, which are often family-controlled enterprises.
Many companies already pay less than the headline 35 percent
tax rate. Companies in the S&P 500 index paid an average tax
rate of 29.06 percent for 2016, Standard and Poors said.
A change of a few percentage points in tax rates can make a
big difference. Aircraft maker Boeing Co on Wednesday
reported a 19 percent increase in first quarter profits, partly
because of a 4 percentage-point drop in its tax rate.
"At the highest level we're a big supporter of tax reform,"
Boeing Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith told analysts and
journalists on a call Wednesday. "It's going to drive jobs, it's
going to drive the U.S. economy broadly speaking and it's going
to allow us to compete."
Boeing has been cutting jobs in the United States, warning
employees last week that it planned another round of cuts that
would eliminate hundreds of engineering jobs.
While the tax cuts may produce a short-term boost to the
economy and add fuel to a stock market rally, it falls short of
the comprehensive tax reform that Trump had pledged earlier.
Regarding other parts of his agenda, his administration has
been stymied in its attempts to limit immigration by the courts,
while an attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare failed in
Congress.
“A cynic would say this is a rushed attempt to have
something big to show for President Trump’s first 100 days in
office," said Luke Bartholomew, investment strategist at
Aberdeen Asset Management in London.
(Reporting by Ginger Gibson, David Shepardson, Diane Bartz,
Steve Nellis and Tim Aeppel; Writing by Joseph White; Editing by
David Chance and Bill Trott)