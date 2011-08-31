CORRECTED - Study: Some US firms paid more to CEOs than taxes

(Corrects Boeing CEO Jim McNerney pay to $13.8 million, not
billion, in 11th paragraph)
WASHINGTON Aug 31 Twenty-five of the 100
highest paid U.S. CEOs earned more last year than their
companies paid in federal income tax, a pay study said on
Wednesday.
It also found many of the companies spent more on lobbying
than they did on taxes.
At a time when lawmakers are facing tough choices in a
quest to slash the national debt, the report from the Institute
for Policy Studies (IPS), a left-leaning Washington think tank,
quickly hit a nerve.
After reading it, Democratic Representative Elijah
Cummings, ranking member of the Committee on Oversight and
Government Reform, called for hearings on executive
compensation.
In a letter to that committee's chairman, Republican
Darrell Issa, Cummings asked "to examine the extent to which
the problems in CEO compensation that led to the economic
crisis continue to exist today."
He also asked "why CEO pay and corporate profits are
skyrocketing while worker pay stagnates and unemployment
remains unacceptably high," and "the extent to which our tax
code may be encouraging these growing disparities."
In putting together its study, IPS chose to compare CEO pay
to current U.S. taxes paid, excluding foreign and state and
local taxes that may have been paid, as well as deferred taxes
which can often be far larger than current taxes paid.
The group's rationale was that deferred taxes may or may
not be paid, and that current U.S. taxes paid are the closest
approximation in public documents to what companies may have
actually written a check for last year.
$16.7 MILLION AVERAGE
Compensation for the 25 CEOs with pay surpassing corporate
taxes averaged $16.7 million, according to the study, compared
to a $10.8 million average for S&P 500 CEOs. Among the
companies topping the IPS list:
* eBay (EBAY.O) whose CEO John Donahoe made $12.4 million,
but which reported a $131 million refund on its 2010 current
U.S.taxes.
* Boeing (BA.N), which paid CEO Jim McNerney $13.8 million,
sent in $13 million in federal income taxes, and spent $20.8
million on lobbying and campaign spending
* General Electric (GE.N) where CEO Jeff Immelt earned
$15.2 million in 2010, while the company got a $3.3 billion
federal refund and invested $41.8 million in its own lobbying
and political campaigns.
Though the companies come from different industries, their
tax breaks fall into two primary areas.
Two-thirds of the firms studied kept their taxes low by
utilizing offshore subsidiaries in tax havens such as Bermuda,
Singapore and Luxembourg. The remaining companies benefited
from accelerated depreciation.
Shareholders have responded favorably when companies in
which they invest keep a tax bill low through legal methods,
thereby benefiting earnings. But Chuck Collins, an IPS senior
scholar and co-author of the report, said that is a mistake.
"I think it's an exposure of weakness in a company if their
profitability is dependent on their accounting department and
not on making better widgets," he said.
In prior reports, Collins said, out-sized CEO pay was often
a red flag of bigger problems to come. The IPS has been putting
a pay report together for 18 years. Among those whose leaders
have made the high pay list in years past, only to have their
businesses falter: Tyco, Enron and WorldCom.
(Reporting by Nanette Byrnes; Editing by Howard Goller and
Todd Eastham)