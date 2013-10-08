U.S. Supreme Court to weigh penalty on sham tax shelter

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 8 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Wednesday will hear arguments about whether the Internal Revenue
Service can slap a 40 percent penalty on certain financial
transactions in a case involving a tax shelter used by a Texas
billionaire.
The shelter itself - known as a "current options bring
reward alternatives," or COBRA - is not in dispute, only the
IRS's attempt to collect the penalty. Lower courts have ruled
COBRA shelters are a sham meant solely to avoid taxes.
At the center of the case are Texas business partners Billy
Joe "Red" McCombs and Gary Woods. McCombs is a billionaire
former owner of professional sports teams and co-founder of
Clear Channel Communications Inc, a radio
broadcaster.
Woods was the lead partner in the duo's tax shelter,
established almost 14 years ago. He is the president of San
Antonio-based McCombs Partners, an investment management
business founded by McCombs.
COBRA TAX SHELTER
In 1999, McCombs was the owner of the Minnesota Vikings
football team and expected a financial windfall from changes in
the National Football League, the government said in court
filings.
To offset his gains, he and Woods used a COBRA shelter to
buy and sell options on foreign currencies to generate more than
$45 million in 1999 paper losses from transactions that cost
them only $1.37 million, the government said.
After an audit, the IRS in 2004 billed Woods and McCombs for
unpaid taxes plus a 40 percent penalty. The taxpayers took the
agency to court in 2005.
A Texas district court ruled the financial transactions were
a sham, but disallowed the IRS's 40 percent penalty. The IRS
appealed the penalty ruling, but lost again in a June 2012
ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
The government said in court filings that the IRS has
prevailed in eight similar cases at other appeals courts. To
settle the diverging appeals court views, the Supreme Court in
March agreed to hear the case.
The government is arguing that Congress gave the IRS
authority to apply the drastic penalty to transactions used to
generate fake investment losses to offset taxable income.
McCombs and Woods are arguing that the IRS is overreaching
its authority with the 40 percent penalty.
McCombs and Woods could not be reached for comment. Greg
Garre, a lawyer with Latham & Watkins LLP who is representing
the two Texans, declined to comment.
The IRS could not be reached for comment.
DECISION EXPECTED NEXT YEAR
The Supreme Court's decision is expected by June 2014. The
government says "hundreds of millions of dollars" in tax
penalties hang in the balance, according to court filings.
Nathan Clukey, a former Justice Department attorney who has
argued tax shelter cases, said this one "is pretty significant
for the government as far as the number of potential cases."
The case is the second tax shelter dispute to come before
the Supreme Court in two years. In April 2012, the high court
ruled in favor of two North Carolina businessmen who had a tax
shelter similar to the COBRA scheme.
That 5-4 decision in United States v. Home Concrete & Supply
LLC halted the IRS's ability to collect back taxes on tax
shelters for an extended statute-of-limitations period.
Garre, who successfully argued the Home Concrete case, will
face off in the Woods-McCombs case against deputy Solicitor
General Malcolm Stewart, who argued the Home Concrete case for
the government.
The case is United States v Woods No. 12-562.