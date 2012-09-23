Turnover at top of US IRS as tough 2013 tax season nears

* Commissioner Shulman expected to step down in mid-November
By Patrick Temple-West
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 The chief of the Internal
Revenue Service will step down soon and, with no successor in
sight, the IRS is likely to head into a difficult 2013
tax-filing season led by an interim boss.
That is not an ideal situation, said tax lawyers. But they
gave generally high marks to the IRS official they expect to be
named as the temporary head of the U.S. tax agency come
mid-November.
That is when IRS Commissioner Doug Shulman's term in office
will end. He plans to leave at that time as head of the
104,000-employee agency, according to an IRS spokesperson.
The Obama administration will probably then appoint Steven
Miller as acting commissioner, the tax lawyers said.
Miller currently serves as IRS deputy commissioner for
services and enforcement. Deputies have filled in as IRS
commissioner in the past when no permanent replacement was
promptly nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate.
Miller, who has spent more than 20 years at the IRS, has
been a deputy commissioner since September 2009. He previously
headed the IRS's exempt organizations division. He also worked
at the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation.
"The next year or two will be a particularly challenging
period for the IRS," said former IRS Commissioner Mark Everson,
now vice chairman of alliantgroup LP, a tax consultancy for
small businesses.
"It would be best to have a nominated and confirmed
commissioner who has standing within the administration and with
the Congress," Everson added.
Former IRS Commissioner Fred Goldberg, a partner at law firm
Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, said, "Steve Miller is
eminently qualified to take over on an acting basis."
Miller did not respond to requests for comment.
The Treasury Department, which oversees the IRS, declined to
comment about potential successors to Shulman, a Democrat
appointed to the post under Republican President George W. Bush.
The 2013 tax-filing season is going to be complicated by the
"fiscal cliff" facing Congress. At the end of the year, unless
lawmakers act very soon, ordinary income and investment income
tax rates will go up because deep cuts made under Bush and
extended by President Barack Obama will expire.
At the same time, Congress has failed to deal with a host of
other urgent tax issues such as extending temporary tax
provisions and constraining the Alternative Minimum Tax.
HEALTHCARE LAW
Shulman has focused on fighting offshore tax evasion and
starting a program to make tax return preparers better trained
and more accountable, among other initiatives.
His legacy may be decided by Obama's 2010 healthcare law,
according to Ken Kies, a Republican tax lobbyist. The IRS will
play a key role in the law, including a new tax for individuals
who fail to obtain medical insurance starting in 2014.
The law is considered Obama's signature domestic policy
achievement. It was passed by Congress despite unified
opposition from Republicans. Shulman has defended the law before
Republican lawmakers.
The naming of a permanent replacement for Shulman will hinge
on the outcome of the Nov. 6 presidential election between Obama
and Republican challenger Mitt Romney.
Americans normally must file their tax returns by April 15
each year. That is less than seven months away. Many major tax
questions remain unanswered, with the IRS under growing pressure
to print tax return forms, train and assign staff and keep
taxpayers informed about what is happening with tax law.
Before Shulman was confirmed by the Senate in March 2008,
the IRS was led by two acting commissioners over a transition
period of more than nine months. The previous Senate-confirmed
commissioner was Everson, who stepped down in May 2007.