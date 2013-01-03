U.S. Congress tax panels welcome fresh faces

* Tax reform on 2013 agenda for Democrats and Republicans
* Tax committee members gain campaign fundraising advantage
By Patrick Temple-West
WASHINGTON, Jan 3 The rosters of the powerful,
tax-writing panels of the U.S. Congress were nearly filled out
on Thursday, with three prominent Republicans named to the
Senate Finance Committee.
At a time when tax-and-spending issues are at center stage,
Republican Senators Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Johnny Isakson
of Georgia and Rob Portman of Ohio are joining the finance
panel. It is chaired by Montana Democrat Max Baucus.
Toomey in 2011 proposed a tax reform plan that included
raising revenues - taboo to many Republicans. Portman was a top
lieutenant to Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and
served as his debate-preparation sparring partner.
"Our tax code is in desperate need for a comprehensive
overhaul," said Senator Orrin Hatch, the committee's top
Republican, on Thursday in a statement. With the new Republican
members on board, "we can and will achieve significant reforms."
The Republicans join two new Democrats on the committee:
Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Michael Bennet of Colorado. They were
named last month. Democrats, who control the Senate overall,
have a 13 to 11 voting advantage on the committee.
Its make-up could change again soon if Democrat John Kerry
of Massachusetts is confirmed to be President Barack Obama's
secretary of state.
Business lobbyists routinely patrol the hearing rooms and
hallways of Capitol Hill's tax committees, whose members can
gather in major campaign contributions.
Members of the Ways and Means Committee are among the top
fund-raisers in the House, according to an April 2012 study by
the Sunlight Foundation, a liberal-leaning campaign finance
watchdog group.
In the House, Republicans Tim Griffin of Arkansas, Mike
Kelly of Pennsylvania and Todd Young of Indiana have joined the
Ways and Means Committee. New Democrats are Allyson Schwartz of
Pennsylvania, Danny Davis of Illinois and Linda Sanchez of
California.
Republicans control the House overall and hold a 23 to 16
voting advantage on Ways and Means. There is one Republican spot
on the panel still to be filled. Republican Ways and Means
Chairman Dave Camp, from Michigan, in November promised to pass
a tax reform bill out of the committee in 2013.
Obama, in his Nov. 7 presidential victory speech, called for
an overhaul of the tax code.