FACTBOX-30 US corporations paid no taxes '08-'10

Nov 3 Thirty U.S. Fortune 500 corporations paid no income taxes in 2008 through 2010, said a report from two policy think tanks released on Thursday.

The report was issued by Citizens for Tax Justice and the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

The 30 companies had negative effective tax rates, meaning they made more in profits after accounting for taxes than before. The negative tax provisions include "carry back" tax benefits applied to previous tax years.

Here are the 30 companies named in the report and their effective tax rates:

Company Effective tax rate 2008-2010

Pepco Holdings POM.N -57.6 percent

General Electric ( GE.N ) -45.3 percent

Paccar ( PCAR.O ) -30.5 percent

PG&E Corp ( PCG.N ) -21.2 percent

Computer Sciences ( CSC.N ) -18.3 percent

NiSource ( NI.N ) -16.4 percent

CenterPoint Energy ( CNP.N ) -14.7 percent

Tenet Healthcare ( THC.N ) -11.6 percent

Atmos Energy ( ATO.N ) -11.6 percent

Integrys Energy Group TEG.N -11.3 percent

American Electric Power ( AEP.N ) -9.2 percent

Con-way CNW.N -9.1 percent

Ryder System ( R.N ) -7.3 percent

Baxter International ( BAX.N ) -7.1 percent

Wisconsin Energy ( WEC.N ) -4.9 percent

Duke Energy ( DUK.N ) -3.9 percent

DuPont ( DD.N ) -3.4 percent

Consolidated Edison ( ED.N ) -3.0 percent

Verizon Communications ( VZ.N ) -2.9 percent

Interpublic Group ( IPG.N ) -2.6 percent

CMS Energy ( CMS.N ) -2.2 percent

NextEra Energy ( NEE.N ) -2.2 percent

Navistar International ( NAV.N ) -2.0 percent

Boeing ( BA.N ) -1.8 percent

Wells Fargo ( WFC.N ) -1.4 percent

El Paso EP.N -1.0 percent

Mattel ( MAT.O ) -0.9 percent

Honeywell International ( HON.N ) -0.7 percent

DTE Energy ( DTE.N ) -0.7 percent