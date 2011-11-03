FACTBOX-30 US corporations paid no taxes '08-'10

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 3 Thirty U.S. Fortune 500 corporations paid no income taxes in 2008 through 2010, said a report from two policy think tanks released on Thursday.
The report was issued by Citizens for Tax Justice and the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.
The 30 companies had negative effective tax rates, meaning they made more in profits after accounting for taxes than before. The negative tax provisions include "carry back" tax benefits applied to previous tax years.
Here are the 30 companies named in the report and their effective tax rates:
Company Effective tax rate 2008-2010
Pepco Holdings POM.N -57.6 percent
General Electric (GE.N) -45.3 percent
Paccar (PCAR.O) -30.5 percent
PG&E Corp (PCG.N) -21.2 percent
Computer Sciences (CSC.N) -18.3 percent
NiSource (NI.N) -16.4 percent
CenterPoint Energy (CNP.N) -14.7 percent
Tenet Healthcare (THC.N) -11.6 percent
Atmos Energy (ATO.N) -11.6 percent
Integrys Energy Group TEG.N -11.3 percent
American Electric Power (AEP.N) -9.2 percent
Con-way CNW.N -9.1 percent
Ryder System (R.N) -7.3 percent
Baxter International (BAX.N) -7.1 percent
Wisconsin Energy (WEC.N) -4.9 percent
Duke Energy (DUK.N) -3.9 percent
DuPont (DD.N) -3.4 percent
Consolidated Edison (ED.N) -3.0 percent
Verizon Communications (VZ.N) -2.9 percent
Interpublic Group (IPG.N) -2.6 percent
CMS Energy (CMS.N) -2.2 percent
NextEra Energy (NEE.N) -2.2 percent
Navistar International (NAV.N) -2.0 percent
Boeing (BA.N) -1.8 percent
Wells Fargo (WFC.N) -1.4 percent
El Paso EP.N -1.0 percent
Mattel (MAT.O) -0.9 percent
Honeywell International (HON.N) -0.7 percent
DTE Energy (DTE.N) -0.7 percent
Corning (GLW.N) -0.2 percent
(Reporting by Patrick Temple-West; editing by Carol
Bishopric)
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.