FACTBOX-30 US corporations paid no taxes '08-'10

 Nov 3 Thirty U.S. Fortune 500 corporations paid
no income taxes in 2008 through 2010, said a report from two
policy think tanks released on Thursday.
 The report was issued by Citizens for Tax Justice and the
Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.
 The 30 companies had negative effective tax rates, meaning
they made more in profits after accounting for taxes than
before. The negative tax provisions include "carry back" tax
benefits applied to previous tax years.
 Here are the 30 companies named in the report and their
effective tax rates:
 Company                   Effective tax rate 2008-2010
 Pepco Holdings POM.N           -57.6 percent
 General Electric (GE.N)          -45.3 percent
 Paccar (PCAR.O)                  -30.5 percent
 PG&E Corp (PCG.N)                 -21.2 percent
 Computer Sciences (CSC.N)        -18.3 percent
 NiSource (NI.N)                  -16.4 percent
 CenterPoint Energy (CNP.N)       -14.7 percent
 Tenet Healthcare (THC.N)         -11.6 percent
 Atmos Energy (ATO.N)             -11.6 percent
 Integrys Energy Group TEG.N    -11.3 percent
 American Electric Power (AEP.N)   -9.2 percent
 Con-way CNW.N                   -9.1 percent
 Ryder System (R.N)                -7.3 percent
 Baxter International (BAX.N)      -7.1 percent
 Wisconsin Energy (WEC.N)          -4.9 percent
 Duke Energy (DUK.N)               -3.9 percent
 DuPont (DD.N)                     -3.4 percent
 Consolidated Edison (ED.N)        -3.0 percent
 Verizon Communications (VZ.N)     -2.9 percent
 Interpublic Group (IPG.N)         -2.6 percent
 CMS Energy (CMS.N)                -2.2 percent
 NextEra Energy (NEE.N)            -2.2 percent
 Navistar International (NAV.N)    -2.0 percent
 Boeing (BA.N)                     -1.8 percent
 Wells Fargo (WFC.N)               -1.4 percent
 El Paso EP.N                    -1.0 percent
 Mattel (MAT.O)                    -0.9 percent
 Honeywell International (HON.N)   -0.7 percent
 DTE Energy (DTE.N)                -0.7 percent
 Corning (GLW.N)                   -0.2 percent
 (Reporting by Patrick Temple-West; editing by Carol
Bishopric)

