Accounting can be door to U.S. professional class

By Nanette Byrnes
WASHINGTON, Oct 16 When Gemma Urquiza
interviewed for her job at True Partners, a Chicago tax and
consulting firm, she remembers talking about her university
honors, her ambitions and her dad's restaurant.
Urquiza, 25, is the eldest of four children of Mexican
immigrants and, like many first-generation Americans, she's
found accounting to be a perfect fit.
Her employer likes her work ethic and multicultural
upbringing, as well as her technical mastery and spreadsheet
savvy. She likes the variety of the job and its stability.
Accounting has long provided a path for first-generation
Americans into the professional classes. Good pay and a focus
on numbers makes it an attractive career choice.
Still, recruiting the children of immigrants is complex,
say some Certified Public Accountants (CPAs). Parents' opinions
are influential and they often don't know the field, a problem
that alternatives like medicine or the law don't face.
Once on the job, first-generation CPAs can face new
challenges like decoding the relationship-driven, sometimes
self-promotional American business culture.
As accounting firms rev up recruiting efforts on college
campuses this fall, there is rising demand for multicultural
candidates like Urquiza to match an increasingly global focus.
"It's important to have talented accountants that reflect
the demographic of a global economy." Ken Bouyer, Ernst & Young
Americas director of inclusiveness recruiting, told Reuters.
Specific figures on first-generation CPAs are hard to come
by, but the biggest firms are spending millions of dollars on a
diversification push that's trying to reach minorities in
college, high school and even as early as grammar school.
At a time when it is tough for many new graduates to find
work, the Big Four accounting firms -- PwC [PWC.UL], Deloitte
[DLTE.UL], Ernst & Young [ERNY.UL] and KPMG [KPMG.UL] -- report
they expect to hire more than 30,000 graduates this year.
Diversity in recruiting is a strong focus for all four of
the U.S.-based giants of accounting, which had combined global
revenue last year of more than $95 billion, said Accounting
News Report, with $31 billion of that in the United States.
CHOPSTICKS AND GILLIGAN
Deloitte & Touche partner Anna Mok was born in Hong Kong,
but grew up in San Francisco, eating "with chopsticks every
night," but before dinner watching U.S. TV sitcoms like the
Brady Bunch and Gilligan's Island, she said in an interview.
Exploiting her multicultural background, she has spent the
last 20 years working with global public companies in a variety
of industries. The Cantonese speaker worked for a time in Hong
Kong, and now is responsible for southeast Asia and supporting
the firm's initiatives in the fast-growing Chinese market.
With family and close friends overseas and observing
Chinese traditions at home, Mok thinks that she grew up more
globally oriented than many Americans. Now, said Mok, "that
fits with where the world is going, especially the economy."
True Partners, the firm Urquiza joined in January 2010,
tailors much of its recruiting to first-generation Americans.
The firm focuses on city universities which often have a
larger population of these students. True Partners CEO Cary
McMillan said the approach is about changing demographics.
The high school student population peaked about three years
ago and is expected to decline for the next 20 years. With
numbers declining for white and African-American students, it
is more important to reach out to the children of immigrants
from Eastern Europe, Asia and Latin America, McMillan said.
"If we don't make an effort to reach these children and
grandchildren of immigrants, we could miss some of the best
kids out there," he said.
PARENTS HAVE BIG SAY
Recruiting from immigrant populations can pose unique
challenges. Among some groups, parents can be influential in
career decisions, recruiters said.
Asian parents may want their children to become engineers,
doctors or lawyers. Some can be skeptical about accounting as a
career, said accountants and career experts.
Parents born in Mexico and other Spanish-speaking countries
may be focused on their children going into public service,
such as teaching, they said.
When Maria Castanon Moats, PwC's chief diversity officer,
told her family that she planned to be a CPA, she remembers her
parents asked "Why not be a lawyer?"
"They did not understand this accounting thing ... To them,
a professional was an attorney or a doctor," said Moats, 43.
Moats, who emigrated from Mexico at the age of one with her
father, a migrant farmworker, said the profession appealed to
her because it brought stability. High ethical standards and
integrity, strong values in her family, were also important.
Now, as part of the firm's 14-member leadership team, she
welcomes young recruits with a similar background. "The first
generation really wants to be successful to make their parents
proud. They are committed and loyal," she said.
LOYALTY HIGHLY PRIZED
Loyalty is especially valuable to the biggest firms, which
invest heavily in training and talent development, but still
can suffer 20-percent-plus annual staff turnover rates.
A bigger challenge than getting candidates from recent
immigrant families into top firms is moving them up once they
arrive. An October 2008 report by a U.S. Treasury advisory
committee on auditing found that 21 percent of new hires
brought into large firms in 2007 were Asian, but only 3 percent
of those firms' partners were of Asian descent.
Children of Asian immigrants sometimes have language
barriers, or difficulty with U.S. business culture, said Arthur
Chin, executive director of Ascend, a New York-based
organization launched six years ago to help close that gap.
Coming from families that value technical excellence and
hard work above all, many first-generation Asian American CPAs
don't recognize the importance of marketing themselves, Chin
said in an Oct. 10 phone interview. "The whole sales and
marketing message needs to be developed," Chin said.
The stability and security of accounting appealed to many
of the accountants interviewed for this story.
Eduardo Castrejon, a 26-year-old senior tax consultant who
joined True Partners in 2009, said some of his classmates with
different majors still don't have jobs.
Castrejon's mother didn't exactly understand what field her
son was getting into, but when co-workers at the factory where
she has worked for 40 years were impressed by his CPA, she got
a bit more comfortable with the idea.
"She said, 'I'm always going to worry about you,'" he
recalled, "'but maybe I'll worry a little less.'"
(Reporting by Nanette Byrnes. Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh)