Profit tax holiday could blunt US exports -gov't

* Repatriation holiday could sting exports, jobs -report
* Dollar spike would be temporary, limited by Fed -analyst
* Up to $1.5 trln in US corporate profit now parked abroad
By Patrick Temple-West
Oct 31 Any economic benefit that might result
from a U.S. tax holiday for overseas corporate profits could be
muted, or even reversed, if it strengthened the U.S. dollar and
weakened exports, according to a Congressional Research Service
report.
The report also questioned tying the tax break to an
infrastructure bank, as proposed by some members of Congress.
The rationale for the infrastructure bank proposal "is not
clear" because any short-term tax gains that could be used to
fund transportation spending would be offset by greater
government revenue losses later, said the Oct. 27 report.
The report comes at a time when support on Capitol Hill for
the proposal is growing, mostly among Republicans. It is being
aggressively promoted by lobbyists for large multinationals,
but it faces stiff opposition from many Democrats.
The Obama administration so far has refused to consider the
proposal without a broad tax reform plan.
Any "stimulative impact of the repatriations on the U.S.
economy would be lessened, or possibly reversed" by foreign
exchange effects, said the report from CRS, a nonpartisan
research arm of Congress.
"This effect could make the repatriation holiday
contractionary overall during a period of less than full
employment," the report said.
Some large multinationals defer paying taxes on foreign
profits by keeping them abroad and not bringing them home,
which is known as repatriating them. An estimated $1.2 trillion
to $1.5 trillion in U.S. corporate profits is presently parked
abroad avoiding the corporate income tax.
If those earnings monies were repatriated today, the
corporations would have to pay the 35 percent top corporate tax
rate on them. Many companies do regularly repatriate foreign
profits and pay the tax, but some do not.
These tax-deferring companies do not want to pay the full
tax. They are asking Congress to reduce the tax rate to 5.25
percent or something close to that so that these "trapped"
overseas earnings can be repatriated. The companies are saying
this would be a form of economic stimulus.
Some large firms lobbying on behalf of the holiday include
Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O), Google Inc
(GOOG.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Oracle Corp ORCL.O and
Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N)
TEMPORARY STRONGER DOLLAR
A 5.25 percent tax holiday would provide a one-time jolt of
new government tax revenue of $26 billion, said the Joint
Committee on Taxation, another research arm of Congress.
But it would cost taxpayers a net $79 billion in lost
revenue over 10 years, the committee has estimated.
The last such tax holiday was approved under the Bush
administration in 2004-2005. It triggered a burst of foreign
profits coming into the United States in the last four months
of 2005, said Andrew Busch, a currency and public policy
strategist with BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.
That quick burst of repatriated cash strengthened the
dollar by about 4 percent against the Japanese yen during those
four months, he said.
If a sudden inflow of about $1.3 trillion were to come into
the country in a few months, it could boost the dollar by up to
7 percent, Busch said.
U.S. exporters prefer a weak U.S. dollar because it makes
their goods and services less expensive overseas. A
repatriation holiday would increase demand for the dollar as
companies convert their foreign earnings to cash. Any rise in
dollar demand and price would put pressure on exporters.
Senator Charles Schumer of New York has suggested the
proceeds from a repatriation holiday be used to fund
transportation projects from a federal infrastructure bank. But
those proceeds would be limited in the short term, CRS said.
House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi
said on Friday she could support a repatriation holiday if it
creates new jobs.
Legislation calling for a 5.25 percent repatriation tax
rate has bipartisan support in the Senate. Four of the seven
major Republican presidential candidates support a repatriation
holiday.
(Reporting by Patrick Temple-West, editing by Matthew Lewis)