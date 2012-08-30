U.S. delays start of tax rules affecting options exchanges

* Withholding tax rules delayed a year to January 2014
* Affects taxation of swap payments to foreign investors
By Patrick Temple-West
WASHINGTON, Aug 30 The U.S. Treasury Department
said on Thursday that it will delay until 2014 the start of new
tax rules that some options exchanges fear could limit trading
volume.
In January, the Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury
proposed rules -- initially scheduled to take effect on January
1, 2013 -- that would put withholdings for foreign investors on
dividend-equivalent swap payments on a par with stock dividends.
The new start date will be January 1, 2014, the IRS said in
a statement. The agency said it was responding to concerns from
financial participants saying they would not have enough time to
build and test systems to implement the withholding rules.
Earlier this year, U.S. exchanges, Deutsche Bank AG
, the Abu Dhabi Investment Council and others asked
for changes to the regulations.
Options exchange operator CBOE Holdings Inc said in
April that up to 20 percent of U.S. options volume could be
threatened by the tax rules.
"The one-year extension is a positive development," CBOE
Holdings Chief Executive William Brodsky said in a statement on
Thursday.
The rules stem from a March 2010 law aimed at combating
dividend-tax withholding avoidance by foreigners.
A non-U.S. stockholder is subject to a 30 percent
withholding tax on dividends from direct ownership of a stock.
But there is no tax withheld on dividend-equivalent payments
from swap contracts.
"We're very pleased that we got 12 more months," said Payson
Peabody, managing director and tax counsel for the Securities
Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). The trade
group in April asked for an 18- to 24-month delay.