UPDATE 1-U.S. watchdog warns on China audits

By Nanette Byrnes
Oct 24, Any attempts by China to bar Big Four
auditors from shipping summaries of Chinese audits out of that
country for review in the United States or elsewhere would
constitute "a long-arm interdiction" of the firms' internal
work, the top U.S. audit industry watchdog said on Monday.
In a frank assessment of a dispute over inspecting audits
of U.S.-listed Chinese companies, U.S. Public Company
Accounting Oversight Board Chairman James Doty said talks
between U.S. and Chinese officials had hit "new bumps in the
road."
Chinese officials have put off meetings on the matter that
had been scheduled since last summer, Doty said in a speech to
the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy.
Citing news accounts of recent meetings between Chinese
regulators and global audit firms, Doty said any Chinese moves
to restrict the flow of audit work papers "would go well beyond
keeping PCAOB inspectors out of China."
The PCAOB and SEC have been negotiating with their Chinese
counterparts for several months over the issue of joint audit
inspections. Recent auditing issues at U.S.-traded companies
based in China have shone a spotlight on the issue.
Globalization has stretched the frontiers of auditing and
weakened investor protection. Doty said.
As a result, he said, "U.S. markets and investors have been
unfairly taken advantage of by those who want the benefits of
American markets but not American rules."
Chinese regulators have asked the Chinese arms of the
world's biggest audit firms to review their work on U.S.-listed
Chinese companies and give details about the information they
may have provided to overseas regulators, two sources told
Reuters last week.
The unprecedented move followed a string of accounting
scandals at U.S.-listed Chinese companies. It may throw a
wrench into Chinese expansion efforts by the Big Four auditors:
Deloitte [DLTE.UL], KPMG [KPMG.UL], PricewaterhouseCoopers
[PWC.UL] and Ernst & Young LLP [ERNY.UL].
