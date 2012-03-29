U.S. court presses Dow Co in tax credit case

| NEW YORK, March 29
NEW YORK, March 29 An appeals court heard
arguments from Union Carbide and the U.S. government on Thursday
as the company fought to use a tax credit retroactively for
research it did in the 1990s to improve manufacturing processes.
A decision in favor of Union Carbide would widen the scope
of the research and development tax credit, part of the
corporate tax code that costs U.S. taxpayers roughly $7 billion
a year. U ni on Carbide is a subsidiary of Dow Chemical Co
.
The case involves process improvements researched in 1994
and 1995. One improvement was an experimental, cost-cutting
method to make polyethylene resin for dry-cleaning bags.
The company is challenging a tax judge's decision to deny
the credit.
After arguments by lawyers for the company and the U.S.
Internal Revenue Service, the three-judge panel in the 2nd
Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in New York did not immediately
issue a decision.
In one exchange, Circuit Judge Chester Straub challenged
Union Carbide lawyer Harold Heltzer and indicated there was an
argument for affirming the lower court's decision.
"The bottom line of your position is whenever the
manufacturer wants to get this credit, it simply says, all the
supplies we are using in production have something to do with
our experimentation," Straub said.
Heltzer argued that the company had "to meet a very serious
criteria in order to get the credit."
Corporate tax breaks, in general, are under scrutiny in
Washington.
Lawmakers are grappling with a tax code riddled with
loopholes, but the research and development (R&D) credit enjoys
broad political support.
IRS lawyer Andrew Weiner argued, "The statute does not
require that the court turn a blind eye to what was really going
on this case. They were conducting normal manufacturing
operations and they were also conducting qualified research."
Since its creation in 1981, the credit has helped support
basic research. But detractors say it is a costly corporate
hand-out, too broadly claimed, that does little to drive more
U.S. R&D hiring and investment.
The case is Union Carbide Corp & Subsidiaries vs
Commissioner of Internal Revenue in the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court
of Appeals No. 11-2552