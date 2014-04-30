Former Swiss banker pleads guilty to helping Americans dodge taxes

WASHINGTON, April 30 A former Swiss banker
pleaded guilty on Wednesday to helping U.S. clients avoid taxes,
according to documents filed in a federal court.
Swiss citizen Josef Dorig, 72, pleaded guilty to one count
of conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service, according
to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Alexandria,
Virginia.
Dorig was indicted in 2011 with former bankers for Credit
Suisse AG, Switzerland's second-largest bank. Dorig
founded a trust company that worked with the bank, Reuters
reported when the indictment was filed.
Credit Suisse was not named in Dorig's plea agreement. The
plea was accepted by U.S. District Judge Gerald Bruce Lee.
The plea is part of a long-running probe by U.S. authorities
against Americans who hid assets in Swiss bank accounts in order
to avoid taxes and against the bankers who aided them.
Dorig admitted to helping U.S. customers dodge income taxes
by concealing assets and income in secret bank accounts held in
sham entities from 1997 to 2011, according to the plea
agreement.
"Today's plea further pulls back the curtain on efforts by
Swiss banks to help U.S. taxpayers evade taxes through the use
of sham trusts and foundations," Deputy Attorney General James
Cole in a statement said.
Dorig is be sentenced on Aug. 8. He faces a statutory
maximum sentence of five years in prison, the Justice Department
said.
The case is United States v. Dorig, U.S. District Court,
Eastern District of Virginia, No. 11-cr-00095.
(Reporting by Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Leslie Adler)